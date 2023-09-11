Skip navigation
Menu
CMI 25
MN Sept:Oct 2023 opening image.jpg
Corporate Meetings & Events

The 2023 CMI 25: Top 25 Meeting & Incentive Companies

Top partners for designing and executing meetings, conventions, incentives, and other corporate events

Welcome to MeetingsNet's 2023 CMI 25 list of the top independent meeting-planning companies.

The CMI 25 list of top independent meeting-planning companies is determined based on a firm’s business volume with the corporate market out of its North American offices in the previous year. So, statistics in the upcoming pages reflect corporate meetings business in 2022.

Read on for an introduction to these major independents, including news of their latest partnerships, acquisitions, and initiatives, plus photos of impactful events. We’ve also asked company executives to comment on the changes they’re seeing in the marketplace.

Especially interesting, but not readily obvious paging through the profiles, is the sea change in business volume from 2021 to 2022. While our industry talks about the return of in-person meetings and incentives and a decrease in virtual events, the aggregate data reported by CMI 25 companies clearly illustrates the whiplash of the past couple of years.

In-person meetings are back! Congratulations to an outstanding group of independent planning leaders.

ALTOUR Meetings & Incentives

ALTOUR-M-I logo.png

American Express Meetings & Events

American Express Global Business Travel.png

Ashfield Event Experiences

AEE Logo with Tag.png

Augeo Affinity Marketing

Logo_Augeo.png

BCD Meetings & Events

BCDME_Logo_Full Color.png

BI WORLDWIDE

Bishop-McCann

BMC_FullLogo_Gradient_RGB.png

ConferenceDirect

Creative Group

CG logo Lets Thrive.png

CWT Meetings & Events

CWT.jpg

Enterprise Events Group

Etherio Group

Etherio_RGB.png

Event Travel Management

ETM_Portrait Logo (1).png

Fox World Travel

FWT_Logo.jpg

George P. Johnson

ITA Group

ITA Group Logo.jpg

Maritz Global Events

Maritz_logo.jpg

MCI Group

MCI PRIMARY LOGO RGB.jpg

McVeigh Global Meetings and Events

MGME Logo.png

Meetings & Incentives Worldwide

MIWW.jpg

M-Plus Global Events

M Plus logo-01.jpg

One10

One10_logo_PNG.png

SDI Meetings & Incentives

SDI.jpg

Unbridled Solutions

Unbridled-280x160-4C.png

World Travel

 

TAGS: Corporate Toolbox Incentive Meeting Planning
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
CTM Conference Dubai - Desert Safari Activity.jpg
Event Travel Management: 2023 CMI 25
Sep 12, 2023
MAKAI_3216601.jpg
Bishop-McCann: 2023 CMI 25
Sep 12, 2023
MN Sept:Oct 2023 opening image.jpg
World Travel: 2023 CMI 25
Sep 12, 2023
Thailand Incentive.jpeg
Unbridled Solutions: 2023 CMI 25   
Sep 12, 2023