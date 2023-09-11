The 2023 CMI 25: Top 25 Meeting & Incentive Companies

Welcome to MeetingsNet's 2023 CMI 25 list of the top independent meeting-planning companies.

The CMI 25 list of top independent meeting-planning companies is determined based on a firm’s business volume with the corporate market out of its North American offices in the previous year. So, statistics in the upcoming pages reflect corporate meetings business in 2022.

Read on for an introduction to these major independents, including news of their latest partnerships, acquisitions, and initiatives, plus photos of impactful events. We’ve also asked company executives to comment on the changes they’re seeing in the marketplace.

Especially interesting, but not readily obvious paging through the profiles, is the sea change in business volume from 2021 to 2022. While our industry talks about the return of in-person meetings and incentives and a decrease in virtual events, the aggregate data reported by CMI 25 companies clearly illustrates the whiplash of the past couple of years.

In-person meetings are back! Congratulations to an outstanding group of independent planning leaders.