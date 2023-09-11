BI WORLDWIDE: 2023 CMI 25

BI WORLDWIDE
Minneapolis, Minn.
biworldwide.com
2022 Volume
In-person corporate meetings: 186
# with a hybrid component: 6
Stand-alone virtual events: 3
Incentive travel programs: 189
Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 146,628
Leadership
David Litteken, Senior Vice President, BIW Event Solutions
The Latest
• Claudia Nixon, vice president of design & meetings/auto delivery, retires this fall after more than 40 years with BIW. Succeeding Claudia is Joy Lewis, who was previously with One10 Marketing, but who started her career at BIW.
• BIW U.S. continues to enhance its Experiences Marketplace, a platform where earners can redeem points for experiences.
• Among the awards BIW has earned in 2023: an internal Communicator Award for a Martin Luther King Breakfast Celebration sponsored by General Mills, and a MUSE Award for a Delta LEAD event produced at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
• The company has opened a new sales office for the North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida market, bringing its total number of sales offices to 21.
• The company has headquarters offices in Minneapolis, as well as in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Latin America, Singapore, and the U.K.
More Stats
Full-time employees in North America dedicated to meetings and incentives: 99
Meetings and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 28%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 20%
Revenue from planning virtual meetings: 5%
