BI WORLDWIDE: 2023 CMI 25

BI WORLDWIDE

Minneapolis, Minn.

2022 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 186

# with a hybrid component: 6

Stand-alone virtual events: 3

Incentive travel programs: 189

Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 146,628

Leadership

David Litteken, Senior Vice President, BIW Event Solutions

The Latest

• Claudia Nixon, vice president of design & meetings/auto delivery, retires this fall after more than 40 years with BIW. Succeeding Claudia is Joy Lewis, who was previously with One10 Marketing, but who started her career at BIW.

• BIW U.S. continues to enhance its Experiences Marketplace, a platform where earners can redeem points for experiences.

• Among the awards BIW has earned in 2023: an internal Communicator Award for a Martin Luther King Breakfast Celebration sponsored by General Mills, and a MUSE Award for a Delta LEAD event produced at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

• The company has opened a new sales office for the North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida market, bringing its total number of sales offices to 21.

• The company has headquarters offices in Minneapolis, as well as in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Latin America, Singapore, and the U.K.

More Stats

Full-time employees in North America dedicated to meetings and incentives: 99

Meetings and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 28%

Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 20%