A New Era Begins for the Fairmont Breakers Long Beach

Among the more than 80 hotels in the Fairmont Hotels & Resorts portfolio, many are true landmark properties—think, for example, of the Fairmont San Francisco at the top of Nob Hill, The Plaza in New York City, or the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise in the Canadian Rockies. With the mid-November opening of the Fairmont Breakers Long Beach, the Accor luxury brand aims to add another classic to its collection.

The Breakers, originally opened on the California coast in 1926, enjoyed decades of glamor, attracting Hollywood stars such as Elizabeth Taylor and Cary Grant. However, it closed in the 1980s and was repurposed as a retirement home. In 2017, Pacific6 Enterprises acquired the property with plans to restore it to its roots.

With many delays caused by the Covid pandemic, renovations took more than six years. The Breakers officially opened on November 19, with 185 guestrooms, including 22 suites; two dining venues, Nettuno and Sky Room; a rooftop swimming pool; Halo, the only rooftop bar in Long Beach; and a spa with eight treatment rooms.

For groups, the property offers 10,000 square feet of event space and a location less than a five-minute walk from the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center.

The hotel’s group-space highlights are its 2,915-square-foot Poseidon Ballroom and 2,800-square-foot Triton Ballroom, plus eight smaller meeting rooms and a 1,400-square-foot second-floor terrace that can host up to 100 people for a reception.

Los Angeles International Airport is 21 miles from the hotel, a 35-minute drive. John Wayne Orange County Airport is 22 miles away, a 40-minute drive.