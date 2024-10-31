Changemakers 2024

Khris Baizen

Senior Director of Production Sales

Encore

“I’ve embraced a mindset where change is not a one-time occurrence but a continuous cycle of improvement.”

Read Baizen’s change story.

Jennifer Hadley

Event Planner

Calgary Real Estate Board

In less than 18 months with the Calgary Real Estate Board, the “graciously audacious” Jennifer Hadley has revamped the logistics, agendas, and sponsorship programs for CREB’s big events.

Read Hadley’s change story.

Mindy Hanzlik

Senior Director, Experience & Engagement

The Collective by BCD Meetings & Events

Hanzlik creates strategies for accommodating neurodiversity across the meeting experience for hundreds of clients. The winners are attendees as well as event hosts.

Read Hanzlik’s change story.

Amber Patrick

Senior Specialist, Meetings Operations

American Society of Human Genetics

A lot has changed in the meetings department at the American Society of Human Genetics over the past three years, with Amber Patrick directing much of it and delivering strong results.

Read Patrick’s change story.

Tiffany Reese

Director, Workload and Communications

Michaels Stores

The events director for Michaels Stores engages executives, colleagues, sponsors, and attendees to make sure the company’s biggest meeting delivers maximum benefit for all involved.

Read Reese’s change story.

Beth Surmont, FASAE, CMP-Fellow, CAE

Vice President of Event Strategy and Design

360 Live Media

Beth Surmont, who co-founded the SocialOffset fundraising platform for events, discusses the power of optimism, taking control, and meeting planners’ on-site beast mode.

Read Surmont’s change story.

Michael Varlotta

Founder

MLVII Associates

Life-science meetings must constantly evolve to stay compliant while reaching objectives. Michael Varlotta is shepherding companies through that process.

Read Varlotta’s change story.

Hailey Warriner Turner

Meeting Planner

LEO Events

Hailey Warriner Turner has seen success revamping and streamlining F&B processes. But for her, the biggest reward lies in how those new systems empower her fellow planners.

Read Turner’s change story.