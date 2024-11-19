An 8-Step Guide to Zero-Waste Events

With the right planning and dedication, any event can aim for zero waste. This isn't just an admirable goal—it's a business imperative. As sustainability moves from a buzzword to a core business value, event planners who embrace zero-waste principles will stand out.

Why does this matter? Zero-waste events provide companies with a powerful platform to demonstrate their environmental leadership. By actively involving employees, clients, and stakeholders in these efforts, businesses can make a bold, memorable statement about their commitment to sustainability. Additionally, reducing waste isn’t just good for the planet—it’s good for the budget. Event planners can save on materials and cut down on waste disposal fees, all while enhancing the organization's green reputation.

Ready to distinguish yourself and make an impact? Here's a quick guide to planning successful zero-waste events.

What Is a Zero-Waste Event?

A zero-waste event doesn’t mean eliminating all waste. The goal is to create a system that reduces the overall waste generated, prioritizes reuse, and ensures that any remaining waste is recycled, composted, donated, or otherwise diverted from landfills. In short, it’s about sending almost nothing to the landfill. Achieving this requires thoughtful planning, close collaboration with vendors and venues, and educating attendees, but the positive impact is well worth the effort.

How to Plan a Zero Waste Event: A Primer

1. Choose a venue that understands your needs.

Begin by selecting a venue that already practices sustainability or is open to collaborating on your event’s zero-waste objectives. Discuss the venue’s current waste-management practices, and include specific sustainability requirements in your contract to set clear expectations. Keep communication open throughout the planning process.

2. Prioritize food-waste reduction.

Food waste is one of the largest sources of event-related waste. Make sure your agreement with the venue includes separating edible food from waste. Quality leftovers can be donated to local charities or food rescue organizations, turning potential waste into a community benefit. And inedible waste can be composted or sent out to become animal food or fertilizer.

3. Source sustainably.

Make sustainability a key requirement when sourcing materials and selecting vendors. For example:

• Opt for catering services that prioritize low-waste food that is sourced locally to reduce the environmental impact of your menu.

• Partner with suppliers that will take back items like wine bottles and corks. (Corks can be synthetic and recyclable, or natural and compostable.)

• If your event includes giveaways, choose vendors that offer sustainable gifts like reusable water bottles or digital gift cards.

• If printed materials are essential, choose a local printer that uses recycled paper—but prioritize digital communication for invitations, programs, and other materials whenever possible.

If sustainable alternatives aren’t available, look for specialty vendors that can handle hard-to-recycle materials like balloons and other event supplies.

4. Eliminate single-use items.

Minimize the use of single-use items by opting for durable, reusable alternatives. Only consider compostable products if you’re certain your local facilities can process them—otherwise, they’ll end up in the landfill. Where possible, rent decorations rather than buying them, and make sure they can be stored, reused, or donated after the event. Flowers, for instance, can be given to hospitals, senior homes, or local charities.

5. Set up zero-waste resource-recovery stations.

Create visible and well-organized waste recovery stations to capture all the waste materials generated at the event to keep them out of the landfill. These stations are the key to a successful zero-waste event. Draw up a floor plan of your venue and work with a waste expert to optimize the design of waste-collection areas and train volunteers or staff to help attendees correctly sort their waste during the event.

6. Educate and engage.

Educate attendees about your zero-waste goals before and during the event to encourage their participation and highlight your commitment to sustainability. Most of the education will occur at the zero-waste resource-recovery stations, so make these areas engaging and informative. Also, train janitorial and venue staff on the proper disposal of items.

7. Remove existing trash cans.

Eliminate or cover traditional trash cans if they are not part of your zero-waste system. Open trash bins invite landfill-bound waste and can undermine your zero-waste efforts.

8. Measure and share your success.

Measure the success of your event by tracking waste data and reporting the results. The data not only validates the impact of your zero-waste efforts but also positions you as a leader in sustainable event planning.

Magdalene Sim is director of communications at Great Forest, a pioneering leader in sustainable waste management with over 30 years of experience helping businesses reduce waste, reach sustainability goals, and track and report waste data. Great Forest's Zero Waste-certified experts work with small and large corporations worldwide to deliver impactful solutions for a more sustainable future.