A.I. Power Users Share Their Planning Stories

The following is not an overstatement:

Generative artificial intelligence is probably the most precocious one-year-old in the history of civilization.

Released in November 2022, ChatGPT was the first A.I. platform that was easy-to-use and free to the public. From day one, it wowed users with its startling ability to respond to a wide range of questions and prompts with human-like responses at lightning speed. It set off a global boom in the use of A.I. for countless business and personal tasks, reaching 100 million monthly active users just two months after its launch. And on ChatGPT’s heels came the release of several more general-purpose A.I. platforms: Bard, Claude, DALL-E, Llama 2, MidJourney, Scribe, You.com, and others.

Today, far more people around the world have become regular A.I. users of generative A.I., including many meeting and event professionals. Here, early-adopting planners share how they’re using A.I. in their work, while we provide a detailed look at a meetings-specific A.I. platform that’s ready to go: Spark.

Margaret Launzel-Pennes is using A.I tools for meeting marketing, promotion, and sponsorship.

Beth Surmont uses A.I. tools for thematic development, agenda building, content creation, and format selection.

Heather Munnell uses A.I. for attendee-data analysis in order to design more relevant and valuable events.