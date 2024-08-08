Skip navigation
Event Tech & Virtual Meetings

Scan for More: New Tool for Interactive Conference Links

Audiovisual/production company Animatic Media has a new product, Intelligent Content, that turns on-site images, words, or objects into “markers” that link to additional content.

According to a 2023 survey by Reviews.com, Americans look at their phones an average of 144 times a day. What if you could put that obsession to work at your conferences to create interactive experiences for attendees and more marketing opportunities for exhibitors and sponsors?

That’s the idea behind Intelligent Content, a new product launched this week by AV and production company Animatic Media.

Once activated tool uses the phone’s camera to interact with signage or objects. When an attendee points the camera at an Intelligent Content marker, up pops a resource, which might be in the form of a video, a pdf, an online form, or even a holographic image.  

Unlike a QR code, the marker that the phone captures doesn’t need to be the lines or dots of a typical barcode. Rather, it could be, for example, a photo of a product, a company logo, a giveaway item, or a coffee cup with sponsor tagline—whatever Animatic’s team has programmed as a marker for that conference.

Animatic founder Scott Frankel hopes to see the Intelligent Content camera-reader integrated into conference apps. That way, when attendees see a marker, they open the app, click on Intelligent Content, and point the camera to see the additional linked materials.

At launch time, Frankel’s business model is to sell show organizers on a $3,500 package of 10 programmed markers—which they can use for their own content or give to top sponsors—and the Intelligent Content reader for the conference app. Individually, exhibitors and sponsors can also by a package of three markers for $1,500.

TAGS: Meeting Planning Toolbox
