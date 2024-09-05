Cvent Leans into Marketing Events with Latest Buy

While Cvent has long provided event technology aimed at centralized meeting-planning teams, its just-announced acquisition of Splash aims to strengthen its relationship with corporate marketing professionals who are using events to reach their goals.

With the Splash platform, users create event programs, whether live, hybrid, or virtual, with user-friendly websites, customizable e-mail marketing templates and registration forms, reporting tools, and integrations with Marketo, Salesforce, and other major marketing-technology platforms.

Reggie Aggarwal, founder and CEO of Cvent, sees the convergence of marketing and events as an exciting growth opportunity for the company. “Pairing Splash’s expertise in field marketing events with our robust event and marketing platform further strengthens our ability to empower marketers to create and execute on-brand, high-impact event programs that deliver real results,” he said

Splash reports a client base of more than 500 organizations, including over 60 Fortune 1000 companies.

This is Cvent’s fourth acquisition in 2024. In 2023, the company itself was acquired by venture-capital firm Blackstone in a $4.6 billion deal; since then, it has added Jifflenow, a one-on-one appointment scheduling tool; iCapture, a lead-capture technology; and Reposite, a supplier marketplace focused on group services outside of hotels and convention centers, such as transportation, restaurants, entertainment, staffing, and gifting.