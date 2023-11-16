A.I. and Meeting Contracts: Don’t Ignore the Warning Label

Warning: Please note that the generated output is not legal advice. You are advised to consult a lawyer.

That’s the small print on the legal prompts in Spark, the meetings-specific generative-A.I. engine launched earlier this year by the Professional Convention Management Association and Gevme, an event-technology provider. According to one meetings-industry attorney, that’s a warning well worth heeding.

Overall, Spark is an impressive A.I. tool, with built-in prompts designed specifically to help planners in a number of surprising ways, including analyzing session feedback, brainstorming event themes, writing press releases and LinkedIn posts, and creating attendee polls. (Read more of our Spark coverage here.) However, according to Joshua Grimes, Esq., of Grimes Law Offices, LLC, the legal contracts section of the Spark platform should be approached with care.