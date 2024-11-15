New Upscale Meetings Property Debuts in NYC Suburbs

Late October saw the debut of Pendry Hotels and Resorts’ 10th U.S property, Pendry Natirar, in Somerset County, N.J.

Located on a 500-acre estate about 40 miles west of New York City and 70 miles northeast of Philadelphia, the 66-room Pendry Natirar is less than one hour from the headquarters of many major pharmaceutical and life-science firms, financial institutions, and insurance companies located in the New Jersey suburbs.

The centerpiece of the property is a restored 1912 Tudor-style mansion that encompasses most of the 13,000 square feet of meeting and event space. The largest indoor space is the 5,000-square-foot Grand Ballroom (in photo), with vaulted wood-beam ceilings, large windows, and a 26-foot living wall of local flora. It opens to a 2,180-square-foot terrace and 3,000-square-foot event lawn with elevated views of the wooded countryside (photo at bottom).

Other indoor meeting spaces are the 1,150-square-foot Gallery, the 950-square-foot Parlour, and four breakout rooms ranging from 320 to 715 square feet.

Food-and-beverage options include Ninety Acres, a fine-dining restaurant; Ladd’s Tavern, an all-day venue; and The Cooking School, where hands-on teambuilding activities culminate in a meal that participants create mostly from ingredients grown at the on-property farm.

As for downtime activities, the resort offers a 19,000-square-foot spa as well as an outdoor-adventure team to facilitate guided nature hikes, e-bike tours, archery, and fishing right on the estate.

Pendry Natirar is 34 miles from Newark International Airport, a 45-minute drive.

