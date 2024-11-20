170 New Luxury Guest Rooms for Downtown Indy

Vacant since 2002, the historic Illinois Building in downtown Indianapolis is expected to soon wrap up a $110 million restoration and reopen as the InterContinental Indianapolis.

The 1926 office building, just three blocks from the city’s convention center and one block from the Indiana State Capitol building, will become a 170-room luxury hotel, complete with a 1,545-square-foot penthouse suite on a private floor and 5,000 square feet of event space.

Groups will find a 2,473-square-foot ballroom, large enough to host 200 for a banquet or 250 for a reception, as well as three meeting rooms and several board rooms. The indoor-outdoor Astrea Rooftop Bar on the 11th floor will accommodate about 100 guests, with views of the city’s Solider & Sailors Monument and the capitol.

In addition to Astrea, food-and-beverage outlets at the new property will include Serliana Café, on the hotel’s second floor, and Hyde Park Steakhouse, located on the ground floor.

InterContinental Indianapolis is 13 miles from the Indianapolis International Airport, a 20-minute drive.