Skip navigation
Menu
Circa End Suite - Photo_ Black Raven Films.jpg
The design of the new rooms at Circa Resort & Casino
Destination & Venue News

In Downtown Las Vegas, Circa Resort Grows

The four-year-old property is known for its outdoor “Swim Stadium” and its location adjacent to the Fremont Street Experience. But additional guest rooms may put it on the map for meetings as well.

Circa Resort & Casino debuted in late 2020 with a relatively small footprint by Las Vegas standards: just 512 guest rooms and no meeting space. That changed in 2022 with the opening of the 14,456-square-foot Galaxy Ballroom, the 3,572-square-foot Starlite Room, and a number of smaller meeting spaces. Now, the property has grown again.

In late October, Circa opened 106 new rooms and suites in its curved, 458-foot-tall hotel tower. The $22 million project adds four Panoramic Sunset suites, 72 single-king rooms, 24 double-king rooms, and four single-king premium rooms, upping the total room inventory at the adults-only property by 20 percent.

In addition to being the tallest hotel in the downtown area, the property is known for its pool amphitheater, called Stadium Swim, where special events of up to 4,000 guests can enjoy six pools and a 143-by-40-foot, 14-million-megapixel LED screen.

The hotel is three miles north of the Las Vegas Convention Center in Downtown Las Vegas, where groups can swap out the hubbub of the Strip for the quirky energy of the Fremont Street Experience, a five-block entertainment district where visitors can fly above the street on the Slotzilla Zip Line.

Circa is 10 miles from Harry Reid International Airport, a 20-minute drive.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
AM1124CobbGalleria1.png
In Suburban Atlanta, Cobb Galleria Centre Plans Expansion and Renovation
Nov 06, 2024
mbcc-building-image-ds-2023_1_0.jpg
2027 Debut of Miami Beach C.C. Hotel Now Likely
Nov 06, 2024
kansas city skyline.jpg
A Double Hotel Debut for Kansas City
Nov 05, 2024
ACT_29__CT_539061_Cap_de_Creus_INMEDIA_SOLUTIONS_S.L_GTC_Tram5 (1).jpg
Sponsored Content
9 Reasons to Choose Catalonia for Your Next Automotive Event
Nov 04, 2024