In Downtown Las Vegas, Circa Resort Grows

Circa Resort & Casino debuted in late 2020 with a relatively small footprint by Las Vegas standards: just 512 guest rooms and no meeting space. That changed in 2022 with the opening of the 14,456-square-foot Galaxy Ballroom, the 3,572-square-foot Starlite Room, and a number of smaller meeting spaces. Now, the property has grown again.

In late October, Circa opened 106 new rooms and suites in its curved, 458-foot-tall hotel tower. The $22 million project adds four Panoramic Sunset suites, 72 single-king rooms, 24 double-king rooms, and four single-king premium rooms, upping the total room inventory at the adults-only property by 20 percent.

In addition to being the tallest hotel in the downtown area, the property is known for its pool amphitheater, called Stadium Swim, where special events of up to 4,000 guests can enjoy six pools and a 143-by-40-foot, 14-million-megapixel LED screen.

The hotel is three miles north of the Las Vegas Convention Center in Downtown Las Vegas, where groups can swap out the hubbub of the Strip for the quirky energy of the Fremont Street Experience, a five-block entertainment district where visitors can fly above the street on the Slotzilla Zip Line.

Circa is 10 miles from Harry Reid International Airport, a 20-minute drive.