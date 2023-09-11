Bishop-McCann: 2023 CMI 25

The CMI 25, MeetingsNet’s list of the top independent meeting planning companies, is a resource for organizations looking for an experienced partner for conferences, incentives, trainings, and other corporate meetings.

Bishop-McCann

Kansas City, Mo.

2022 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 193

# with a hybrid component: 2

Stand-alone virtual events: 8

Incentive travel programs: 34

Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 334,788

The Latest

• In March 2022, Bishop-McCann completed the acquisition of Kansas City-based ONYX, a meetings and events company specializing in corporate events.

• Justin Myers has been promoted to the role of vice president, client development & marketing, from his previous role as the head of the Commercial & Hospitality Client Group. As a result, Myers has joined the Bishop-McCann leadership team.

Bishop-McCann recently announced new leadership roles within the operations team as well. Andrew Schneider was named head of Commercial & Hospitality while Gail Hughes assumed the role of head of On-Site Operations.

• Bishop-McCann was recently named Cvent’s 2023 Pivotal Partner of the Year at the Cvent Excellence Awards.

• Bishop-McCann was ranked number one on the 2023 LGBTQ-Owned Businesses list by the Kansas City Business Journal.

• Bishop-McCann secured a 14 new clients over the past year, including IHOP, El Pollo Loco,

and HNTB.

Leadership

Rob Adams, President and Co-Owner

Amber Heintz, CMP-HC, HMCC, Vice President, Program Operations

Dan Nilsen, Founder & Co-Owner

More Stats

Full-time employees in North America dedicated to meetings and incentives: 104

Meetings and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 5%

Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 91%

Revenue from planning virtual meetings: 2%

The biggest change we’re experiencing in meeting and event planning is …

“a renewed emphasis on lasting partnerships. In the wake of recent disruptions, a lot of introspection is taking place. Companies are looking for team continuity and partners who truly are experts. For Bishop-McCann, this validates the idea that efforts to attract and retain top talent is critical to both our success and our clients’ success.”

—Rob Adams, President & Co-Owner