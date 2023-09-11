Meetings & Incentives Worldwide: 2023 CMI 25

The CMI 25, MeetingsNet’s list of the top independent meeting planning companies, is a resource for organizations looking for an experienced partner for conferences, incentives, trainings, and other corporate meetings.

Meetings & Incentives Worldwide

Caledonia, Wis.

2022 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 3,600

# with a hybrid component: 155

Stand-alone virtual events: 684

Incentive travel programs: 180

Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 360,000

The Latest

• In 2022, the company started what it calls a “Journey to World Class,” working toward continuous improvement both internally and externally. In addition to establishing improved processes for event management, efforts have included companywide trainings and enrichment opportunities and a greater focus on mental health to reduce burnout and renew energy and creativity.

• Medical-event professionals at M&IW co-authored How to Plan Medical Meetings and Events in partnership with Pat Schaumann, CMP, CSEP, DMCP, HMCC, of Schaumann Consulting Group. Covering the fundamentals of medical meeting planning, the book is the official source for Meeting Professionals International’s new Medical Meetings Professional (MMP) certification.

• A women-owned business, M&IW took home the Merck 2022 Power of Inclusion Award–Diverse Partner of the Year.

• The company reports approximately 50 new hires in the past year. Changes in the executive team include the promotion of Angie Callaway as senior director of the consulting division, Intent Strategy Group, and U.K.-based Ella Darby is now head of global event experiences.

Leadership

Jean Johnson, CMP, Chief People Officer

Tina Madden, CPA, CEO

Dan Tarpey, Vice President, Sales and Marketing

More Stats

Full-time employees in North America dedicated to meetings and incentives: 320

Meetings and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 16%

Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 54%

Revenue from planning virtual meetings: 19%

The biggest change we’re experiencing in meeting and event planning is …

“There are two changes that we’ve noticed, and they are both a positive response to the trends and challenges of the past few years. One is the influx of young, talented professionals joining the workforce, and the other is an increased focus on maximizing experience and engagement at events.”

—Dan Tarpey, Vice President, Sales and Marketing