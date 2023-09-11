Meetings & Incentives Worldwide: 2023 CMI 25

The CMI 25, MeetingsNet’s list of the top independent meeting planning companies, is a resource for organizations looking for an experienced partner for conferences, incentives, trainings, and other corporate meetings.
Meetings & Incentives Worldwide
Caledonia, Wis.
Meetings-incentives.com
2022 Volume
In-person corporate meetings: 3,600
# with a hybrid component: 155
Stand-alone virtual events: 684
Incentive travel programs: 180
Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 360,000
The Latest
• In 2022, the company started what it calls a “Journey to World Class,” working toward continuous improvement both internally and externally. In addition to establishing improved processes for event management, efforts have included companywide trainings and enrichment opportunities and a greater focus on mental health to reduce burnout and renew energy and creativity.
• Medical-event professionals at M&IW co-authored How to Plan Medical Meetings and Events in partnership with Pat Schaumann, CMP, CSEP, DMCP, HMCC, of Schaumann Consulting Group. Covering the fundamentals of medical meeting planning, the book is the official source for Meeting Professionals International’s new Medical Meetings Professional (MMP) certification.
• A women-owned business, M&IW took home the Merck 2022 Power of Inclusion Award–Diverse Partner of the Year.
• The company reports approximately 50 new hires in the past year. Changes in the executive team include the promotion of Angie Callaway as senior director of the consulting division, Intent Strategy Group, and U.K.-based Ella Darby is now head of global event experiences.
Leadership
Jean Johnson, CMP, Chief People Officer
Tina Madden, CPA, CEO
Dan Tarpey, Vice President, Sales and Marketing
More Stats
Full-time employees in North America dedicated to meetings and incentives: 320
Meetings and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 16%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 54%
Revenue from planning virtual meetings: 19%
The biggest change we’re experiencing in meeting and event planning is …
“There are two changes that we’ve noticed, and they are both a positive response to the trends and challenges of the past few years. One is the influx of young, talented professionals joining the workforce, and the other is an increased focus on maximizing experience and engagement at events.”
—Dan Tarpey, Vice President, Sales and Marketing
