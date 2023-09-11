MCI Group: 2023 CMI 25

The CMI 25, MeetingsNet’s list of the top independent meeting planning companies, is a resource for organizations looking for an experienced partner for conferences, incentives, trainings, and other corporate meetings.

MCI Group

Plano, Texas

2022 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 273

# with a hybrid component: 57

Stand-alone virtual events: 26

Incentive travel programs: 21

Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 226,882

The Latest

• MCI has achieved ISO 27001 + ISO 27701 certifications, meeting international standards for information security and data privacy acquisitions.

• The company is now a Cvent Platinum Partner and has marked continued growth with new clients in the food industry, energy, beauty, and pharmaceutical sectors.

• MCI’s sister companies include event-experience agencies Black Flower Agency and Dorier, as well as consulting and market-research agency Insidery.

• In July, MCI USA announced that its marketing work was selected by the International Live Events Association as a finalist for the Esprit Awards, which celebrate excellence in global live events. MCI was recognized for introducing new branding to promote the OCEANS Conference.

Leadership

Shawn Pierce, President, Strategic Events, Meetings & Incentives

Agnès Canonica, CMP, CMM, Vice President, Corporate Meetings & Events

Christine O’Connell, Vice President, Black Flower Agency

More Stats

Full-time employees in North America dedicated to meetings and incentives: 41

Meetings and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 18%

Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 49%

Revenue from planning virtual meetings: 4%

The biggest change we’re experiencing in meetingand event planning is …

“We are experiencing increased demand for sustainable meeting solutions; flight disruptions due to unusual weather and personnel issues; increased demand for regional support of organizations’ global-meetings portfolio (continued consolidation); increased costs for fuel, hotels, and food; continued demand for digital solutions; and an unprecedented volume of events with very short lead times. MCI steps up to the challenge by having solutions ready to mitigate these circumstances.”

—Agnès Canonica, Vice President, Corporate Meetings & Events