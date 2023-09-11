ITA Group: 2023 CMI 25

The CMI 25, MeetingsNet’s list of the top independent meeting planning companies, is a resource for organizations looking for an experienced partner for conferences, incentives, trainings, and other corporate meetings.

ITA Group

West Des Moines, Iowa

2022 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 182

# with a hybrid component: 14

Stand-alone virtual events: 16

Incentive travel programs: 133

Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 183,500

The Latest

• In January, ITA acquired HTK Limited, a cloud-based SaaS provider for customer loyalty and engagement, located in Ipswich, England.

• In fall 2022, ITA acquired London-based NKD, a global leader in employee engagement and experiential learning, and expanded its APAC operations through a strategic partnership with PRM Marketing Services, a Singapore-based channel- and loyalty-marketing company.

• ITA now has participant-operations centers in Europe and Singapore to provide in-region support for program attendees.

• The company earned 23 MarCom Awards for creative excellence in concept, writing, and design, bringing its total to more than 200 awards in 10 years.

• ITA Group was recognized as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces for Women by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work.

Leadership

Sarah Haines, Sr. Vice President, Event Management, ITA Group

Adam Feilmeier, President, Hartmann Studios

Brent Vander Waal, President and CEO, ITA Group

More Stats

Full-time employees in North America dedicated to meetings and incentives: 200

Meetings and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 9%

Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 59%

Revenue from planning virtual meetings: 4%

The biggest change we’re experiencing in meeting and event planning is …

“Clients want their companies’ values and purpose to be reflected in their event experiences, along with a focus on ESG, emotional connections, and personalization. An event is not just a moment in time anymore; it’s part of the overall employee, customer, and partner journey with our client’s brand.”

—Sarah Haines, Senior Vice President, Event Management