ConferenceDirect: 2023 CMI 25

ConferenceDirect

Folsom, Calif.

2022 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 890

# with a hybrid component: 230

Stand-alone virtual events: 8

Incentive travel programs: 120

Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 50,400

Leadership

Brian D. Stevens, Executive Chairman

Jerry Horan, President and CEO

The Latest

• Brian Stevens has been named executive chairman, a shift from his long-time role as CEO, and the company has promoted Jerry Horan from COO to president and CEO.

• ConferenceDirect has added sustainable meetings management to its lineup of services. Company planners who have earned the Sustainable Events Professional Certificate from the Events Industry Council help clients with sustainable event strategy, implementation, and tracking, as well as purchasing carbon offsets.

• ConferenceDirect’s technology team now can assist with the abstract-management process, working with various technology providers to ensure the right service at the appropriate price point.

• The company reports that its largest client sectors are technology, food services, and multilevel marketing.

More Stats

Full-time employees in North America dedicated to meetings and incentives: 90

Meetings and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 15%

Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 55%