Etherio Group: 2023 CMI 25

The CMI 25, MeetingsNet’s list of the top independent meeting planning companies, is a resource for organizations looking for an experienced partner for conferences, incentives, trainings, and other corporate meetings.

Etherio Group

Boca Raton, Fla.

2022 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 243

# with a hybrid component: 8

Stand-alone virtual events: 11

Incentive travel programs: 27

Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 128,500

The Latest

• After acquisitions, Etherio Group united under single ownership in December 2021 the established brands of MeetingAdvice, Meeting Expectations, and Global Meetings and Incentives.

• Etherio’s leadership structure has expanded to include Eric Altschul, CEO; Steve Goodman, managing director; Eli Sananes, president Etherio Life Sciences; Katie Harvill, vice president Etherio Incentives; and Jena Dunham, vice president, marketing. The company’s new planning and operations structure is under Kowana Ragland, vice president, operations.

• Among Etherio’s newest clients are Colonial Pipeline, Driven Brands, Pop Culture Association, Coca-Cola, Biohaven, Merz Therapeutics, Sonesta Hotels & Resorts, and the National Organization for Rare Disorders.

• In the last year, the company has expanded its technology offering to include Etherio Gateway (an enterprise-level tool to allow corporate clients to consolidate and manage small meeting spend) and EtherioNow for on-site check-in and custom badge printing, regardless of the registration platform used.

• Etherio has created an in-house “center of excellence” team for exhibit management and sponsorship sales, to support our clients’ expanding needs in this area.

Leadership

Eric Altschul, CEO

Eli Sananes, HMCC, President, Etherio Life Sciences

Steve Goodman, Managing Director

More Stats

Full-time employees in North America dedicated to meetings and incentives: 54

Meetings and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 12%

Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 63%

Revenue from planning virtual meetings: 1%

The biggest change we’re experiencing in meeting and event planning is …

“the fierce competition for coveted event spaces and an increase in event costs such as food & beverage and labor. With in-person events’ powerful return and proven impact on business, success hinges on adeptly sourcing venues and making decisions quickly. Our enduring expertise, reflected in decades-long partnerships with hoteliers, venues, and vendor partners, positions us to deliver unparalleled event experiences.”

—Lisa Burton, CMP, Senior Vice President