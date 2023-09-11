McVeigh Global Meetings and Events: 2023 CMI 25

The CMI 25, MeetingsNet’s list of the top independent meeting planning companies, is a resource for organizations looking for an experienced partner for conferences, incentives, trainings, and other corporate meetings.

McVeigh Global Meetings and Events

Amityville, N.Y.

2022 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 460

# with a hybrd component: 20

Stand-alone virtual events: 66

Incentive travel programs: 25

Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 102,384

The Latest

• In June of 2023 Carvie Gillikin, previously president of MGME, was appointed as president and CEO.

• The company has moved its corporate headquarters from Amityville, N.Y. to 225 West 34th St. in Midtown Manhattan.

• In February, MGME announced a strategic partnership with Keynoteology, which provides keynote speakers, opinion leaders, and panelists for healthcare and life sciences meetings and events.

• MGME is also partnering with London-based Marble LDN to create campaigns that blend MGME’s event management expertise with the creative, production, and marketing capabilities of Marble.

• In November of 2021, MGME acquired PRIME Event Partners, with offices in Toronto and Vancouver.

Leadership

Carvie Gillikin, President & CEO

Catherine Anta, Chief Accounting Officer

Jim Grove, Executive Vice President, Operations

More Stats

Full-time employees in North America dedicated to meetings and incentives: 64

Meetings and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 7%

Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 81%

Revenue from planning virtual meetings: 11%

The biggest change we’re experiencing in meeting and event planning is …

“Technology advancements and shifting attendee expectations are among the most significant changes. As technology evolves, we must stay up-to-date and incorporate advancements. As attendees experience different types of events, they develop preferences for engagement, interactivity, and personalization. We must stay attuned to these evolving expectations to create meaningful and relevant experiences.”

—Carvie Gillikin, President & CEO