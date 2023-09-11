SDI Meetings & Incentives: 2023 CMI 25   

The CMI 25, MeetingsNet’s list of the top independent meeting planning companies, is a resource for organizations looking for an experienced partner for conferences, incentives, trainings, and other corporate meetings.

SDI Meetings & Incentives

Chicago

2022 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 182

# with a hybrid component: 0

Stand-alone virtual events: 0

Incentive travel programs: 65

Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 86,750

The Latest

• SDI reorganized and reinforced its long-running strategy of having a single point of contact for program management. That account manager then works with the company’s shared services, including sourcing, registration, air booking, and administration.

• SDI top clients are in the automotive, insurance/financial services, and healthcare/medical markets.

• Founded in 1992, SDI was acquired by Chicago-based Smithbucklin in 2016.

Leadership

Craig Dooley, President

Kim Findlay, Account Director

More Stats

Full-time employees in North America dedicated to meetings and incentives: 15

Meetings and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 35%

Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 95%

Revenue from planning virtual meetings: 0%

The biggest change we’re experiencing in meeting and event planning is …

“the entrenched norm of increasing costs, tightening financial metrics, and the resulting requirement to deliver more with less. Collaborating with trusted partners, we’re designing innovative approaches that maintain a focus on budget while prioritizing personalized, immersive, and memorable experiences.”

—Craig Dooley, President