Corporate Meetings & Events

SDI Meetings & Incentives: 2023 CMI 25   

SDI Incentive Reception.jpg
The CMI 25, MeetingsNet’s list of the top independent meeting planning companies, is a resource for organizations looking for an experienced partner for conferences, incentives, trainings, and other corporate meetings.

SDI Meetings & Incentives   

Chicago

sditravel.com

2022 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 182
     # with a hybrid component: 0
Stand-alone virtual events: 0
Incentive travel programs: 65
Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 86,750

The Latest

SDI reorganized and reinforced its long-running strategy of having a single point of contact for program management. That account manager then works with the company’s shared services, including sourcing, registration, air booking, and administration.
SDI top clients are in the automotive, insurance/financial services, and healthcare/medical markets.
Founded in 1992, SDI was acquired by Chicago-based Smithbucklin in 2016.

Leadership

SDI Dooley.jpg

Craig Dooley, President
Kim Findlay, Account Director

More Stats

Full-time employees in North America dedicated to meetings and incentives: 15
Meetings and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 35%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 95%
Revenue from planning virtual meetings: 0%

The biggest change we’re experiencing in meeting and event planning is …

“the entrenched norm of increasing costs, tightening financial metrics, and the resulting requirement to deliver more with less. Collaborating with trusted partners, we’re designing innovative approaches that maintain a focus on budget while prioritizing personalized, immersive, and memorable experiences.”

—Craig Dooley, President

Links

LinkedIn

Experience SDI Video

Back to the full 2023 CMI 25 list.

 

TAGS: Corporate Toolbox Incentive Meeting Planning
