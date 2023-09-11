Skip navigation
Corporate Meetings & Events

M-Plus Global Events: 2023 CMI 25

Peru Nov 2022 [7].jpg
Start Slideshow
The CMI 25, MeetingsNet’s list of the top independent meeting planning companies, is a resource for organizations looking for an experienced partner for conferences, incentives, trainings, and other corporate meetings.

M-Plus Global Events

Salt Lake City, Utah .    

www.mplusglobalevents.com

2022 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 177
# with a hybrid component: 23
Stand-alone virtual events: 24
Incentive travel programs: 146
Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 137,205

The Latest

• M-Plus Global Events is the new name of what was formerly Morris Murdock LLC, founded in 1958 as Murdock Travel in Salt Lake City, Utah, which has been built through partnerships and acquisitions in the past few years. This is the first year the company is appearing on the CMI 25 list. In 2021, Morris Murdock, now M-Plus Global Events, acquired a minority ownership in TMN Events (Boise, Id.) and ADI Meetings and Events (Kansas City, Mo., and Phoenix, Ariz.). That year, M-Plus acquired Salt Lake City-based Columbus Travel, which has corporate incentive travel, leisure travel, and escorted group tour divisions. M-Plus already owned 49 percent of Miami-based A-Plus Meetings and Incentives and acquired the remaining stock in early 2022. Also in 2022, M-Plus acquired IME Connect, Parsippany, N.J.

Leadership

Jay Klein.jpg

Jay Klein, CEO
David Simmons, Chairman
Corey Crowell, Vice President of Sales

More Stats

Full-time employees in North America dedicated to meetings and incentives: 163
Meetings and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 23%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 81%
Revenue from planning virtual meetings: 1%

The biggest change we’re experiencing in meeting and event planning is …

“the increased need for in-person interaction due to the shift toward ‘work from home’ at our client companies. This implies a need for more national and regional meetings with more networking time built into the agenda.” 

—Jay Klein, CEO

Links

LinkedIn

Event Recap Video: Los Cabos

 

Start Slideshow
TAGS: Corporate Toolbox Incentive Meeting Planning
