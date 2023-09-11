Ashfield Event Experiences: 2023 CMI 25

Ashfield Event Experiences

Fort Washington, Pa.

2022 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 1,590

# with a hybrid component: 64

Stand-alone virtual events: 179

Incentive travel programs: 8

Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 326,223

The Latest

• Ashfield Event Experiences is now part of Inizio Engage. This reorganization came about in June 2022 when The Creative Engagement Group (of which AEE was a division) and Ashfield Engage combined to form Inizio Engage. AEE remains focused on event experiences for healthcare meetings.

• AEE has expanded its services for two of its existing top-20 pharmaceutical company clients by implementing dedicated U.S.-based teams for the first time, supplementing existing teams in the U.K. It also began work this year with four new major healthcare clients in the U.S.

• In 2022, a U.S. AEE team delivered an internal company communications event for international biotech company Genmab that won numerous awards, including three from the American Business Awards in the Corporate Event, Conference, and Employee Engagement Event categories.

• WRG, a AEE sister company at Inizio Engage, is an experiential agency creating live, virtual, and hybrid events and environments.

Leadership

Katie Coleman, Head of Ashfield Event Experiences, U.S.

Russ Lidstone, President XD, Inizio Engage

Siân Pedersen, Vice President Operations, Ashfield Event Experiences, U.S.

More Stats

Full-time employees in North America dedicated to meetings and incentives: 134

Meetings and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 3%

Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 72%

Revenue from planning virtual meetings: 15%

The biggest change we’re experiencing in meeting and event planning is …

“the significant impact of inflation on supplier costs, exacerbated by incredibly high demand post-Covid for events, which puts pressure on all services. At the same time, clients are of course still demanding high creativity, innovation, and value for money with budgets that have, in some cases, not increased. This is a challenge that requires the expertise, partnership, and persistence of our teams to solve.”

—Katie Coleman, Head of Ashfield Event Experiences, U.S

