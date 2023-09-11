Unbridled Solutions: 2023 CMI 25   

The CMI 25, MeetingsNet’s list of the top independent meeting planning companies, is a resource for organizations looking for an experienced partner for conferences, incentives, trainings, and other corporate meetings.

Unbridled Solutions

Denver, Colo.

2022 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 446

# with a hybrid component: 105

Stand-alone virtual events: 88

Incentive travel programs: 68

Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 36,700

The Latest

• In July 2022, Unbridled acquired a controlling interest in Giftd, a company focused on gift merchandise and promotional items for events. Unbridled’s other sister organizations include Unbridled Media, Unbridled Travel, and Unbridled Productions.

• Unbridled has expanded its office in St. Louis, with meeting planners and the event-tech team sharing a space alongside sister company Unbridled Media. This expansion, the company says, bolsters its ability to attract and nurture talent in the region. The company has grown from 147 full-time employees in mid-2022 to 187 in mid-2023.

• The company saw a resurgence of interest in face-to-face meetings over the past year, prompting the establishment of a dedicated strategy team that works with clients to ensure company services will continue evolving and delivering value.

• While pharmaceutical, healthcare, and food & beverage/restaurant services companies comprise the largest share of Unbridled’s client base, the company reports an increasing number of tech companies reaching out for proposals for user-group meetings and other events.

Leadership

Stan Bullis, President & Partner, Scott Lucius, Chief Operations Officer & Partner

Tim Woodring, Chief Solutions Officer & Partner

More Stats

Full-time employees in North America dedicated to meetings and incentives: 187

Meetings and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 15%

Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 70%

Revenue from planning virtual meetings: 10%

The biggest change we’re experiencing in meeting and event planning is …

“having to do more with less. Today, clients want the hottest event innovations, such as experiential activations and sophisticated stage design. However, the cost of these high-touch features often require organizations to pick and choose which services are most critical. That’s why we encourage creating a strong event-strategy framework that ensures budgets and goals are met, all while being engaging and transformational for attendees.”

—Tim Woodring, Chief Solutions Officer & Partner