BCD Meetings & Events: 2023 CMI 25

The CMI 25, MeetingsNet’s list of the top independent meeting planning companies, is a resource for organizations looking for an experienced partner for conferences, incentives, trainings, and other corporate meetings.

BCD Meetings & Events

Chicago

2022 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 44,486

# with a hybrid component: 2,617

Stand-alone virtual events: 7,851

Incentive travel programs: 93

Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 1,423,424

The Latest

• BCD M&E worked with Advito to launch an ISO-certified carbon emissions calculator in late summer 2022. The calculator allows meeting planners to input data in the pre-event planning stage to understand the impact of their choices and how they can make adjustments to decrease emissions.

• BCD M&E used its experience in dealing with complex logistics and crisis management in the events sector to help Vodafone Ukraine evacuate 1,900 staff and their families to locations across Europe after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The effort included procuring two aircraft for transporting evacuees and sourcing 30,000 nights in hotel rooms.

• In November 2022, BCD M&E named Melissa Moten as vice president, NORAM for The Collective, the company’s in-house creative agency.

• In late 2022, the company unveiled a new website, redesigned to be easier to navigate and offering an extensive collection of blog posts on meeting strategy, sourcing, virtual meetings, and more.

Leadership

Scott Graf, Global President

Bruce Morgan, COO

CharleneRabideau, Managing Director, North America

More Stats

Full-time employees in North America dedicated to meetings and incentives: 800+

Meetings and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 46%

Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 83%

Revenue from planning virtual meetings: 5%

The biggest change we’re experiencing in meeting and event planning is …

“We’ve witnessed a remarkable surge in the volume of face-to-face events as clients continue to focus on bringing people together. BCD M&E has had another record-breaking year, and we expect to close 2023 on a high note, poised and ready for an even stronger 2024.”

— Charlene Rabideau, Managing Director for North America