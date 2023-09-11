Enterprise Events Group: 2023 CMI 25

Enterprise Events Group

San Rafael, Calif.

2022 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 128

# with a hybrid component: 9

Stand-alone virtual events: 19

Incentive travel programs: 27

Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 284,000

Leadership

Chris Shavor, Director of Sponsor and Tradeshow Management

The Latest

• The company has grown its team of strategists, creatives, producers, editors, art directors, and designers. In March 2020, the company reported 175 full-time employees. Today it has 193, a 10 percent increase.

• In business since 1995, the company’s key markets are software, pharmaceutical, and food service companies. Services range from strategy and site selection to event production and logistics, trade show management, and event data analytics.

• EEG’s current customer base include Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, DataRobot, ServiceNow, Informatica, Ingram Micro, Veeam, and Workday.

More Stats

Full-time employees in North America dedicated to meetings and incentives: 193

Meetings and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 26%

Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 83%