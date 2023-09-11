Skip navigation
Corporate Meetings & Events

Maritz: 2023 CMI 25

Airplane Hangar.jpg
The CMI 25, MeetingsNet’s list of the top independent meeting planning companies, is a resource for organizations looking for an experienced partner for conferences, incentives, trainings, and other corporate meetings.

Maritz

St. Louis, Missouri     

maritzglobalevents.com

2022 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 3,804
# with a hybrid component: 33
Stand-alone virtual events: 6
Incentive travel programs: 271
Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 999,799

The Latest

• In 2022, Maritz formally launched First Person Experience, a metaverse application that produces a digital replica of a trade show, product launch, trade-show booth, or other event experience. The 3D digital events can be connected with live events to drive additional return of investment and broader reach and accessibility.
• The company has launched a Carbon Footprint Measurement Tool and sustainability consulting services to help clients create events with a lower carbon footprint. Working in partnership with BPA iCompli Sustainability, Maritz has created a process that includes education, data collection, measurement, reporting, and recommendations for reducing emissions and waste in the future.
• As part of its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, Maritz created five Employee Resource Groups in 2022. The groups, aimed at helping employees to connect and network, include those focused on women, caregivers, individuals with disabilities, LGBTQIA+, and race and ethnicity.

Leadership

David Peckinpaugh.jpg

David Peckinpaugh, President & CEO
Steve O’Malley, Enterprise Vice President & COO
Greg Bogue, Enterprise Vice President, Brand Experience and Innovation Ecosystems

More Stats

Full-time employees in North America dedicated to meetings and incentives: 1,555
Meetings and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 10%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: NA
Revenue from planning virtual meetings: NA

The biggest change we’re experiencing in meeting and  event planning is …

“Attendee expectations are changing, and time is the new currency. People value their time differently and want to be more in control of how they invest their time. They are looking for authentic and transformational experiences. It’s the perfect time to experiment with how we design events with intent to meet those evolving needs.”   

—David Peckinpaugh, President & CEO



