World Travel: 2023 CMI 25

World Travel

Exton, Pa.

2022 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 601

# with a hybrid component: 10

Stand-alone virtual events: 5

Incentive travel programs: 37

Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 56,022

Leadership

Jim Wells, Chairman

Liz Mandarino, CEO & President

The Latest

• In late 2022, World Travel launched a hotel-sourcing solution called “Sourcing Made Simple” that provides a streamlined approach to request, compare, and contract group room blocks.

• World Travel has assisted many corporate customers in the recruiting, hiring, training, and managing of dedicated meeting planners.

• World Travel established a University Desk to handle the specific travel needs of universities. This includes a team focused on team travel, providing customized university-meeting request forms to service air and hotel sourcing, ground transportation, and meet-and-greet services.

• The company also has a group dedicated to the lodging, group and charter air, and ground-transportation needs of professional sports organizations. Clients include teams within the NHL, NFL, and MLB pro-sports leagues.

• Some of World Travel’s newest clients include the University of Miami, Tyson Foods, NAACP, and Campbell’s Soup.

More Stats

Full-time employees (June 2023): 50

Meetings and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 8%

Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 10%