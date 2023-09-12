Skip navigation
Corporate Meetings & Events

World Travel: 2023 CMI 25

The CMI 25, MeetingsNet’s list of the top independent meeting planning companies, is a resource for organizations looking for an experienced partner for conferences, incentives, trainings, and other corporate meetings.

World Travel

Exton, Pa.

corporate.worldtravelinc.com

2022 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 601
     # with a hybrid component: 10
Stand-alone virtual events: 5
Incentive travel programs: 37
Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 56,022

Leadership

Jim Wells, Chairman
Liz Mandarino, CEO & President

The Latest

• In late 2022, World Travel launched a hotel-sourcing solution called “Sourcing Made Simple” that provides a streamlined approach to request, compare, and contract group room blocks.
• World Travel has assisted many corporate customers in the recruiting, hiring, training, and managing of dedicated meeting planners.
• World Travel established a University Desk to handle the specific travel needs of universities. This includes a team focused on team travel, providing customized university-meeting request forms to service air and hotel sourcing, ground transportation, and meet-and-greet services.
• The company also has a group dedicated to the lodging, group and charter air, and ground-transportation needs of professional sports organizations. Clients include teams within the NHL, NFL, and MLB pro-sports leagues.
• Some of World Travel’s newest clients include the University of Miami, Tyson Foods, NAACP, and Campbell’s Soup.

More Stats

Full-time employees (June 2023): 50
Meetings and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 8%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 10%
Revenue from planning virtual meetings: 1%

 

TAGS: Corporate Toolbox Incentive Meeting Planning
