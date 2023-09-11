Skip navigation
Corporate Meetings & Events

ALTOUR Meetings & Incentives: 2023 CMI 25

Spring time in Napa.jpg
Start Slideshow
The CMI 25, MeetingsNet’s list of the top independent meeting planning companies, is a resource for organizations looking for an experienced partner for conferences, incentives, trainings, and other corporate meetings.

ALTOUR Meetings & Incentives

New York, N.Y.

altour.com/meetings-and-incentives

2022 Volume

In-person corporate meetings:  424
     # with a hybrid component: 5
Stand-alone virtual events: 6
Incentive travel programs: 18
Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 43,445

The Latest

• ALTOUR Meetings & Incentives is a division of ALTOUR International, which has been owned by Internova Travel Group (formerly Travel Leaders Group) since 2019.
• Key industries for ALTOUR Meetings & Incentives are insurance/financial, heathcare/beauty/fitness, and retail/convenience stories.
• ALTOUR maintains offices throughout the world, including a headquarters location in New York City and regional offices in Louisville, Los Angeles, London, and Mexico. However, the company now gives employees a work-from-home option, which it says has allowed it to better compete for high-level talent.
• In 2019, the company acquired Your Event Solutions (YES) in Halifax, U.K., as well as travel companies in Dallas, Los Angeles, and Paris. Over the next two years, ALTOUR hopes to continue to broaden its international presence.

Leadership

Mary-Sue_Leathers2[1].jpg
Mary Sue Leathers, President, Meetings & Incentives
Alexandre Chemla, President & CEO
Lee Thomas, Chief Operating Officer

More Stats

Full-time employees in North America dedicated to meetings and incentives: 33
Meetings and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 5%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives:  75%
Revenue from planning virtual meetings: 5%

The biggest change we’re experiencing in meeting and event planning is …

“a combination of short turn times, resource challenges, and compression with hotels. To facilitate success in this new environment, our planners are thinking ten steps ahead to provide creative solutions to drive quick, strategic decisions from their clients.”   

—Mary Sue Leathers, President, Meetings & Incentives

Back to the full 2023 CMI 25 list.

