Corporate Meetings & Events

CWT Meetings & Events : 2023 CMI 25

Boat Entertainment_50thAnniversary.jpg
The CMI 25, MeetingsNet’s list of the top independent meeting planning companies, is a resource for organizations looking for an experienced partner for conferences, incentives, trainings, and other corporate meetings.

CWT Meetings & Events

Minnetonka, Minn.

cwt-meetings-events.com

2022 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 9,000
     # with a hybrid component: 5
Stand-alone virtual events: 150
Incentive travel programs: 270
Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 192,000

The Latest

• Among other recent recognition, CWT received Cvent’s Platinum Partner certification and took home a 2023 award for Achievement in Advancing Sustainability Data and Reporting at the BTN Sustainability Summit & Awards.
• In June, CWT M&E hosted two successful annual customer events, in Denver and Madrid
• In 2022, CWT signed The Code of Conduct for the Protection of Children from Sexual Exploitation in Travel and Tourism. This is a commitment to uphold The ECPAT Code, which requires, among other efforts, staff training, annual reporting, and engaging with suppliers and stakeholders on the issue of human trafficking.
• In March 2023, CWT launched a new point-of-sale carbon footprint indicator for myCWT mobile and web by partnering with award-winning carbon intelligence platform Thrust Carbon.

Leadership

Ian-Cummings.jpeg

Ian Cummings, Global Head, Meetings & Events
Kari Wendel, Global Vice President, Global Customer Strategy & Operations
Rachel Lunderborg, Senior Director, Global Process & Technology

More Stats

Full-time employees in North America dedicated to meetings and incentives:  241
Meetings and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 53%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 75%
Revenue from planning virtual meetings: 1%

The biggest change we’re experiencing in meeting and event planning is …

“Aside from high demand and limited lead time, the impact meetings can have on the environment is significant. We have been focused on training our staff to match client demand for sustainable options, and we’re very excited to launch our carbon-footprint calculator in partnership with Thrust Carbon.”   

— Kari Wendel, Global Vice President, Global Customer Strategy & Operations

Links

Blog: SMM—Ready to Think Outside the Wheel

CWT M&E Launches Carbon Calculator

 

TAGS: Corporate Toolbox Incentive Meeting Planning
