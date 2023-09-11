Skip navigation
Corporate Meetings & Events

Event Travel Management: 2023 CMI 25

The CMI 25, MeetingsNet’s list of the top independent meeting planning companies, is a resource for organizations looking for an experienced partner for conferences, incentives, trainings, and other corporate meetings.

Event Travel Management

Omaha, Neb.   

traveletm.com

2022 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 413
     # with a hybrid component: 0
Stand-alone virtual events: 3
Incentive travel programs: 267
Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives:  47,394

The Latest

• ETM recently began offering strategic meeting-management services to clients who previously worked on a meeting-by-meeting basis. Its SMM “incubator model” provides consultation and services to drive transparency, savings, and efficiency around meetings and events.
• The company has also introduced an offering called Event Air Designer for strategically managing group air clients.
• Robert Scales, GTP, joined the ETM team this year as the director of business development, bringing over 16 years of experience in travel, meetings, and event-program development to the role.
• In 2022, ETM’s parent company, Brisbane, Australia-based Corporate Travel Management, acquired HelloWorld and 1000 Mile Travel Group, and opened a new office in Japan.

Leadership

Reier_FNL_small resolution (2).jpeg

Tami Reier, CMP, CMM, Senior Vice President & General Manager, ETM North America
Kevin O’Malley, Chief Executive Officer, CTM North America
Anita Salvatore, Executive Vice President, Customer Success

More Stats

Full-time employees in North America dedicated to meetings and incentives: 85
Meetings and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 10%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 83%
Revenue from planning virtual meetings: 1%

The biggest change we’re experiencing in meeting and event planning is …

“that the international experience is back!  Our customers’ strong desire to explore unique and memorable destinations around the world is successfully driving program goals and essential incentive objectives of employee recognition and retention.”      

— Tami Reier, CMP, CMM, Senior Vice President & General Manager, ETM North America

