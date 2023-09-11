Skip navigation
Corporate Meetings & Events

George P. Johnson: 2023 CMI 25

The CMI 25, MeetingsNet’s list of the top independent meeting planning companies, is a resource for organizations looking for an experienced partner for conferences, incentives, trainings, and other corporate meetings.

George P. Johnson

Auburn Hills, Mich.

gpj.com

2022 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 72
      # with a hybrid component: 40
Stand-alone virtual events: 72
Incentive travel programs: 0
Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 305,452

Leadership

Chris Meyer, Global CEO
Fiona Bruder, President, Americas

The Latest

• While a large percentage of GPJ’s business comes from events rather than meetings, the 72 corporate meetings executed out of the company’s U.S. opernation in 2022 were significant, including Salesforce Dreamforce, Cisco Live!, Cisco IMPACT, IBM Think, and VMWare Explore. New clients in the past year include Hyundai, Atlassian, Indeed, Fidelity, and Northrup Gruman, among others.
• Chris Meyer, now on the board of Meetings Professional International, was promoted to Global CEO in May, adding Asia Pacific to his oversight of Americas and EMEA.
• As a founding member of Isla, a non-profit organization supporting the transition to sustainable events, GPJ is increasing its green efforts including an investment in Trace, a carbon-measurement platform for meetings and events.
• GPJ opened a fabrication warehouse in Las Vegas this summer that will enable large-scale material recycling and reduce the carbon footprint for events held in the city.
• GPJ opened an office in Dubai this year, its first in the Middle East.
• In 2021, GPJ invested in full-service creative video agency NOMOBO and in 2022 acquired Stuttgart, Germany-based experience-design studio The Sane Company.

More Stats

Full-time employees in North America dedicated to meetings and incentives: 700
Meetings and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 25%
Revenue from planning and  executing meetings and incentives: 20%
Revenue from planning virtual meetings: 0%

 

TAGS: Corporate Toolbox Incentive Meeting Planning
