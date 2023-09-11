Creative Group: 2023 CMI 25

The CMI 25, MeetingsNet’s list of the top independent meeting planning companies, is a resource for organizations looking for an experienced partner for conferences, incentives, trainings, and other corporate meetings.

Creative Group

Schaumburg, Ill.

2022 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 264

# with a hybrid component: 1

Stand-alone virtual events: 26

Incentive travel programs: 185

Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 128,918

The Latest

• In January 2022, Creative Group acquired Arizona-based Strategic Meetings & Incentives, LLC., to expand its footprint in the telecommunications industry and the U.S. Southwest region.

• Creative group launched a payment solution for on-site attendees who would otherwise receive cash allowances for dine-arounds or other expenses. This digital payment solution eliminates the security challenges of using cash at events.

• The company has expanded its event-services capabilities by building an in-house production team, including content strategists, executive producers, project managers, and technical experts.

• Additionally, it’s continued to expand the team that provides incentive consulting services and enhanced its reward offering in the company’s incentive platform, AMPWorks.

Leadership

Janet Traphagen, President

Melissa Van Dyke, Senior Vice President, Integrated Marketing & Innovation

Glenn Darlington, Executive Vice President, Business Development

More Stats

Full-time employees in North America dedicated to meetings and incentives: 220

Meetings and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 20%

Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 84%

Revenue from planning virtual meetings: 4%

The biggest change we’re experiencing in meeting and event planning is …

“huge enthusiasm for live events, coupled with greater expectations from participants. There is an accelerating and unfulfilled demand for authentic, face-to-face interaction. It’s an exciting time because we’re inspired to create new experiences that take our clients—and our participants—

to a whole new level of heightened engagement.”

—Melissa Van Dyke