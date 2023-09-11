Skip navigation
Menu
Corporate Meetings & Events

One10: 2023 CMI 25

One10 Sales Club 2023_56.PNG
Start Slideshow
The CMI 25, MeetingsNet’s list of the top independent meeting planning companies, is a resource for organizations looking for an experienced partner for conferences, incentives, trainings, and other corporate meetings.

One10

Minneapolis, Minn.   

one10marketing.com

2022 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 796
     # with a hybrid component: 0
Stand-alone virtual events: 22
Incentive travel programs: 166
Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 138,894

The Latest

• In fall 2022, One10 added two positions to its leadership team. Richelle Suver was promoted to chief revenue officer from her role as vice president, incentives & recognition, where she oversaw global rewards and technology development. Nicole Neal was elevated from vice president of employee xperience to senior vice president of employee experience.
• In February 2023, Ali Amin joined One10 as executive vice president, product. As head of the PerformX incentive platform, Amin oversees both product management and product development.
• In mid 2022, One10 jointly announced a strategic investment in the company from Bow River Capital. One10 is still a privately held company and Bob Miller remains CEO.
• One10 reports winning eight new clients in the first half of 2023.

Leadership

One10_BarbWard_Headshot.jpg

Barbara Ward, Executive Vice President, Travel & Events
Bob Miller, President & CEO
Joanie Phillips, Director, Purchasing & Design Sales and Marketing

More Stats

Full-time employees in North America dedicated to meetings and incentives: 207
Meetings and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 6%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 79%
Revenue from planning virtual meetings: 3%

The biggest change we’re experiencing in meeting and event planning is …

“nice-to-have requirements have become must-haves. Sustainability, health and wellness, experiential, and leisure are now always top of mind and need to be considered for all programs. Sustainable locations, spa and fitness options, unique destinations and activities, plus time to relax away from the group are trends that continue to become even more in demand. Partners like us must adapt and be creative.”

—Barbara Ward, Executive Vice President, Travel & Events

Links

Instagram

See the Places One10 Can Take You

 

Start Slideshow
TAGS: Corporate Toolbox Incentive Meeting Planning
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
CTM Conference Dubai - Desert Safari Activity.jpg
Event Travel Management: 2023 CMI 25
Sep 12, 2023
MAKAI_3216601.jpg
Bishop-McCann: 2023 CMI 25
Sep 12, 2023
MN Sept:Oct 2023 opening image.jpg
World Travel: 2023 CMI 25
Sep 12, 2023
Thailand Incentive.jpeg
Unbridled Solutions: 2023 CMI 25   
Sep 12, 2023