One10: 2023 CMI 25

One10

Minneapolis, Minn.

2022 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 796

# with a hybrid component: 0

Stand-alone virtual events: 22

Incentive travel programs: 166

Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 138,894

The Latest

• In fall 2022, One10 added two positions to its leadership team. Richelle Suver was promoted to chief revenue officer from her role as vice president, incentives & recognition, where she oversaw global rewards and technology development. Nicole Neal was elevated from vice president of employee xperience to senior vice president of employee experience.

• In February 2023, Ali Amin joined One10 as executive vice president, product. As head of the PerformX incentive platform, Amin oversees both product management and product development.

• In mid 2022, One10 jointly announced a strategic investment in the company from Bow River Capital. One10 is still a privately held company and Bob Miller remains CEO.

• One10 reports winning eight new clients in the first half of 2023.

Leadership

Barbara Ward, Executive Vice President, Travel & Events

Bob Miller, President & CEO

Joanie Phillips, Director, Purchasing & Design Sales and Marketing

More Stats

Full-time employees in North America dedicated to meetings and incentives: 207

Meetings and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 6%

Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 79%

Revenue from planning virtual meetings: 3%

The biggest change we’re experiencing in meeting and event planning is …

“nice-to-have requirements have become must-haves. Sustainability, health and wellness, experiential, and leisure are now always top of mind and need to be considered for all programs. Sustainable locations, spa and fitness options, unique destinations and activities, plus time to relax away from the group are trends that continue to become even more in demand. Partners like us must adapt and be creative.”

—Barbara Ward, Executive Vice President, Travel & Events