CMI 25
SeptOct2021_FEATURE opening Image for landing page.FIN copy.jpg
Corporate Meetings & Events

The 2021 CMI 25: Top 25 Meeting & Incentive Companies

Welcome to another disruption! For the CMI 25—MeetingsNet’s annual showcase of the largest meeting and incentive companies focused on the North American corporate market—we typically compile the list after collecting information on the size and scope of a slew of independent planning companies. But not this year. The pandemic’s devastation on our industry made the idea of judging companies based on their 2020 operations a nonstarter. 

We considered dropping the CMI 25 for a year; however, the point of the list is to provide readers with information on top outsourcing partners. With all the cuts made in 2020, companies might be more eager than ever to find a meeting and incentive team they can count on. The CMI 25 is a great place to start.

In the end, we simply decided that every company on the 2020 CMI 25 list (which was based on 2019 data) would remain for 2021. This year, you won’t find statistics on the number of meetings executed, rooms booked, or staff size. Instead, the focus is on recent developments and thought leadership—and there’s plenty of both, including new company names, new partnerships, and new priorities, including virtual. 

ALTOUR International 

ALTOUR-M-I logo.png

American Express Meetings & Events

AXP_M&E_Primary_BBLockup_EXTRALARGEscale_RGB_D.jpg

Ashfield Event Experiences

Augeo

BCD Meetings & Events

BCDME_Logo_Full Color.png

Bishop-McCann

BMC_FullLogo_Gradient_RGB.png

BI WORLDWIDE

ConferenceDirect 

Creative Group

CG(r) stacked_with tag[1].png

CWT Meetings & Events

CWT M&E logo - Color.png

Enterprise Events Group

Event Travel Management

ETM_Portrait Logo (1).png

Fox World Travel

George P. Johnson Experience Marketing

ITA Group

ITA_Logo_4CP_NoTag.jpg

Maritz Global Events

Maritz_Global-Events_LOGO_HORIZ_BLUE.png

McVeigh Global Meetings & Events

MGME-logo-vert.png

Meeting Alliance

Meetings & Incentives Worldwide

M&IW_Stacked_Color_2ix2i-01.jpg

 

Meeting Expectations

ME_Logo.png

Omega Meetings & Incentives

One10

One10_logo_PNG.png

SDI Meetings & Incentives

SDI Loog.jpg

Unbridled

World Travel Inc.   

 

