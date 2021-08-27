Skip navigation
SeptOct2021_FEATURE opening Image for landing page_2.jpg
Corporate Meetings & Events

World Travel Inc.: 2021 CMI 25

Exton, Pa.   

Unbridled

worldtravelinc.com 

Company News  

• World Travel’s product development team created pandemic-specific messaging services for clients that outlined travel restrictions and provided extra information for travel managers. We added a feature to our WorldWatch traveler monitoring system that maps global Covid-19 hotspots and warns of changing policies.

• The company produced its annual Spring Sympo-sium virtually, calling on industry experts to help attendees prepare for post-pandemic travel. 

• When the pandemic hit, World Travel’s executive team took temporary salary reductions and hourly employees reduced their weekly hours, allowing the company to avoid any layoffs, furloughs, or hiring freezes. An employee assistance program helped team members experiencing anxiety and depression.

• With a focus on growing sales post-pandemic, industry veteran James “Keller” Keller was recruited to lead business development efforts for the meetings and events team, and Amy Muller-Sylo joined the company as global meeting sales manager.  

Leadership

Jim Wells, Chairman

Liz Mandarino, President & CEO

Pam Zager, Executive Vice President, Operations & Operations Technology

The Value of Meeting 

“One thing the pandemic has taught us is the importance of building lasting relationships. We all want to feel a part of our companies’ success. We want to learn and grow from experiences you can only get by meeting and interacting with your coworkers, mentors, and friends. This is why the meeting industry is so important. Not just to corporations but to us as part of the corporate family. Whether it is a meeting to motivate the sales team or an incentive to reward your top producers, the time spent planning and executing those events will pay bigger dividends in the future because we now realize just how important they are to us all.”  —James Keller, Vice President of Business Development 

Back to the full 2021 CMI 25 list.

TAGS: Corporate Toolbox
