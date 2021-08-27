Skip navigation
SeptOct2021_FEATURE opening Image for landing page_2.jpg
Corporate Meetings & Events

George P. Johnson Experience Marketing: 2021 CMI 25

Fort Washington, Pa. 

George P. Johnson Experience Marketing

gpj.com

Company News  

• George P. Johnson has produced over 800 digital events in 2020/2021, many with its proprietary technology solution OSPRE, developed with sister agency Wondersauce. The company is focused on unified brand experiences, whether digital, hybrid, or in person.

• GPJ is going strong with tech clients like Google, IBM, Salesforce, and Cisco, as well as automotive clients like Stellantis, Nissan, and Honda. It’s also expanding into new verticals with recent client wins, including Archer Daniels Midland, Lowe’s, Facebook, State Farm, and others. 

• GPJ now has four employee resource groups, as well as a Diversity, Equity & Inclusion program manager, to ensure that its workforce reflects the diversity of its population and that each employee feels valued and supported.

Leadership

Chris Meyer,  CEO

Fiona Bruder, President 

Looking Ahead

“As we go back to meeting in person, the most successful brands will offer unique, unified brand experiences that connect marketing campaigns in a customizable, seamless experience for the customer, whether online, on their device, or face to face.” —Fiona Bruder, President

“As the economy revs up again, employees will have more choices about where they go. To be competitive, employers need to realize that an equitable, diverse, and open company culture is vital to retention and employee satisfaction.”
— Chris Meyer, CEO

Back to the full 2021 CMI 25 list.

TAGS: Corporate Toolbox
