Corporate Meetings & Events

Omega Meetings & Incentives: 2021 CMI 25

Fairfax, Va. 

Omega Meetings & Incentives

omegameetings.com 

Company News  

• Company founder and CEO Gloria Bohan launched a weekly “Returning to Travel” webinar series last year educate clients on Covid-related changes to the travel and meeting landscape. 

• Omega’s key meeting markets are insurance, manufacturing, and aerospace/defense. 

• During the pandemic, Omega continued its charitable efforts, supporting Junior Achievement and the World Affairs Council, both of which educate the young and disadvantaged. Omega also works with a local community homeless shelter and the Race for the Cure. 

Leadership

Gloria Bohan, President & CEO 

Goran Gligorovic, Executive Vice President 

Leading Through Education 

“As the pandemic started to spread globally, we understood that getting accurate and regular information out to clients was crucial. We launched our ‘Returning to Travel’ webinars to inform clients about changes in everything from boarding a plane to attending a meeting. Given the overwhelming complexities of the past year, our clients were reminded how important it is to work with a meetings professional. 2020 was a year of introspection for all of us, but Omega was able to pivot and come out stronger.” — Gloria Bohan, President and CEO 

Back to the full 2021 CMI 25 list.

TAGS: Corporate Toolbox
