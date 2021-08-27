Augeo: 2021 CMI 25

St. Paul, Minn.

Augeo

Company News

• Augeo acquired experience design, community-building, and marketing agency Wellington, based in Overland Park, Kan., in February. The acquisition complements Augeo’s growing live and virtual meetings, events, community-building, and incentives business and follows on the heels of the acquisition of MotivAction in 2019.

• Wellington founder Joan Wells was named president, Experience Division for Augeo and heads up the newly combined Experience team.

• Augeo clients include over 55 of the top Fortune 500 companies as well as world-class non-profit foundations and associations.

• In 2020, the combined forces of Augeo and Wellington produced more than 250 virtual and hybrid events.

Leadership

David Kristal, CEO & Co-Chairman

Joe Keller, President

Joan Wells, President, Experience Division

Blended Strategies

“The pandemic year had challenges but equally exciting opportunities that we embraced to propel our clients and industry forward. As virtual events surged, we partnered with 25 virtual platforms to create over 250 virtual experiences featuring broader reach and deeper engagement than previous live experiences. As we again evolve, the new normal dictates creating comprehensive engagement strategies for our clients that intertwine in-person, hybrid, and virtual events paired with digital and gifting experiences.” —Joan Wells, President, Experience Division