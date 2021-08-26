Event Travel Management: 2021 CMI 25

Omaha, Neb.

CWT Meetings & Events

Company News

• In Q4 2020, Corporate Travel Management acquired Travel and Transport. The result for the events team is the combined Event Travel Management, North America (ETM NA), which provides full-service meeting and incentive planning, group air management, and strategic meetings management.

• Jeff Cain, formerly T&T’s senior vice president, specialty divisions, now serves as Corporate Travel Management’s chief specialty officer. Tami Reier, CMP, CMM, who was senior director—meetings & events at T&T is now vice president at ETM NA.

• ETM NA has introduced Incentive Trilogy, a service that allows clients to choose an incentive design that includes group travel, individual travel, or merchandise and gift card rewards—or any combination of those elements.

• The company also established a consulting solutions group that provides managed meetings and meeting policy consultation, and partners with CTM counterparts to leverage travel-management benefits for meetings customers. The consulting solutions group also launched the Managed Meetings Portfolio, an online tool with resources to help organizations develop a best-in-class strategic meetings management program.

• The Global Business Travel Association named Maureen Brandy, chief operating officer for CTM North America, to its 2020 Top 50 Women in Travel list.

Leadership

Kevin O’Malley, Chief Executive Officer, CTM North America

Jeff Cain, Chief Specialty Officer, CTM North America

Tami Reier, CMP, CMM, Vice President, ETM North America

Lessons Learned

“The pandemic year taught us that flexibility, strong partnerships, and valuable data are keys to resiliency. When the cancellations began pouring in, we approached the situation strategically, analyzing the best scenarios for our customers and creating a go-forward plan. Our crisis-management response saved millions through cancellations, rebookings, and shifting to virtual meetings. Strategic meetings management customers were well positioned to make decisions quickly based on the comprehensive data available. The benefits of an SMMP far outweigh the cost, which was validated repeatedly during the pandemic.” —Tami Reier, CMP, CMM, Vice President, ETM North America

Meaningful Meetings

“Virtual event success requires a well-orchestrated blend of preparation, technology, engagement, and support. Similar to an in-person meeting, preparation is critical. Choosing the right platform allows the content to be delivered effectively, drives attendee engagement, and supports your overall budget. Investing in an experienced planning and production team is critical during pre-show preparations and for top-quality execution on the day of your event. Combined, these elements contribute to a successful virtual event.” —Jeff Cain, Chief Specialty Officer, CTM North America

Kudos

Kudos to Our Virtual Superstar > Ryan Potter, Meeting Technology Developer Potter was instrumental in the launch of ETM’s virtual meeting product. Last year, he produced 22 virtual events, ranging in size from 100 to more than 900 attendees. These events included complex modules such as

virtual exhibitor halls and concurrent sessions, and had complicated run of shows and day-of-event modifications. Ryan has a passion for what he does, and it is evident every time he present ETM’s capabilities.

WEB LINKS

LinkedIn

Managed Meetings Portfolio

Case Study