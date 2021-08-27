Skip navigation
Corporate Meetings & Events

Meeting Alliance: 2021 CMI 25

Robbinsville, NJ

Meeting Alliance

meetingalliance.com 

Company News  

• During the pandemic, Meeting Alliance’s company-wide initiative to broaden associates’ scope of knowledge saw employees complete the following programs: FAU Certification for Hospitality and Tourism Management, Cvent Event Management Certification, Covid Preparedness Training Certification, Covid-19 Compliance Officer Training and Certification, Pandemic On-Site Protocol Certification.

• The company is offering associates an extensive “work from home” program to promote a strong work/life balance. 

• The company now includes virtual meetings as a core offering to clients. 

• Managing Partner David D’Eletto was named to MeetingsNet’s 2020 Changemakers list.

Leadership

David D’Eletto, Managing Partner

Michael Franks, Managing Partner

Employee Focus 

“Nobody was prepared for what happened to our world in March 2020, and it forced many of us to look at things differently, both personally and professionally.  Words like coronavirus, quarantine, and social distancing became part of our vernacular.  We all had to react. People always talk about ‘thinking outside the box,’ but this pandemic forced us to shift our entire core offerings.

For Meeting Alliance, we did what we had to do to keep things moving forward with a fraction of our staff.  I am happy to report that Q3 2021 and beyond look promising, and we’re well on our way to business as usual.  We have brought back several associates and will continue to do so throughout the year.” – David D’Eletto, Managing Partner

Back to the full 2021 CMI 25 list.

