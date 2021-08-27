ConferenceDirect LLC: 2021 CMI 25

Folsom, Calif.
ConferenceDirect LLC
conferencedirect.com
Company News
• ConferenceDirect launched two new services over the past year: marketing support for meetings and events and a health and safety consultancy.
• In partnership with Knowland, ConferenceDirect conducted a “State of the Meeting Industry” survey late last year looking at event managers’ perspectives on recovery.
• ConferenceDirect’s primary markets are healthcare and engineering.
Leadership
Brian Stevens, CEO
Jerry Horan, President/COO
Larry Hanson, CMO
No Wasted Time
“At ConferenceDirect, the pandemic taught us that now is a time to be nimble and creative. We took the time to launch new services. We also focused on training our team. It was a challenging year, but these steps are helping to pave our way back to success.” — Larry Hanson, CMO
