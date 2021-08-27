Skip navigation
Menu
SeptOct2021_FEATURE opening Image for landing page_2.jpg
Corporate Meetings & Events

ConferenceDirect LLC: 2021 CMI 25

Folsom, Calif.

ConferenceDirect LLC

conferencedirect.com

Company News  

• ConferenceDirect launched two new services over the past year: marketing support for meetings and events and a health and safety consultancy.

• In partnership with Knowland, ConferenceDirect conducted a “State of the Meeting Industry” survey late last year looking at event managers’ perspectives on recovery.

• ConferenceDirect’s primary markets are healthcare and engineering.

Leadership

Brian Stevens, CEO

Jerry Horan, President/COO

Larry Hanson, CMO

No Wasted Time 

“At ConferenceDirect, the pandemic taught us that now is a time to be nimble and creative.  We took the time to launch new services.  We also focused on training our team.  It was a challenging year, but these steps are helping to pave our way back to success.” — Larry Hanson, CMO

Back to the full 2021 CMI 25 list.

TAGS: Corporate Toolbox
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
SeptOct2021_FEATURE opening Image for landing page_2.jpg
World Travel Inc.: 2021 CMI 25
Sep 03, 2021
SeptOct2021_FEATURE opening Image for landing page_2.jpg
Unbridled: 2021 CMI 25
Sep 03, 2021
One10_Incentive_Jackson Hole_In-person.jpg
One10: 2021 CMI 25
Sep 03, 2021
SeptOct2021_FEATURE opening Image for landing page_2.jpg
Omega Meetings & Incentives: 2021 CMI 25
Sep 03, 2021