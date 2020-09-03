Skip navigation
The 2020 CMI 25: Top Meeting and Incentive Companies

MeetingsNet’s 14th annual list of the largest independent meeting and incentive companies focused on the U.S. corporate market

The Covid-19 pandemic has knocked our industry on its heels. Independent meeting planning companies have taken a particularly hard hit. But they push on: With one eye on expanding their virtual meeting services and another on the return to meetings in 2021, independents continue to innovate and demonstrate their value to
clients and the industry at large. Perhaps none more so than the companies in our CMI 25 report, MeetingsNet’s annual showcase of the largest meeting and incentive companies focused on the North American corporate market. 

To make it on to the list, we compared independents, as we always do, based on their previous year’s performance. While 2019 numbers and news may seem less relevant given the current industry shutdown, face-to-face meetings will come back—and when they do, finding a meeting partner that can bring experience and creativity to the table will be as important as ever. Read on for an introduction to these major independents, including news of their latest partnerships, acquisitions, and initiatives; their annual business volume, and photos of impactful events. 

In addition, in this unprecedented year, we’ve also surveyed the CMI 25 companies to get a sense of how the pandemic has affected their business, and to get their predictions for the return of face-to-face meetings.   

ALTOUR International 

ALTOUR-M-I logo.png

American Express Meetings & Events

AXP_M&E_Primary_BBLockup_EXTRALARGEscale_RGB_D.jpg

Ashfield Meetings & Events

Logo Left Single Line Colour.png

BCD Meetings & Events

Bishop-McCann

Bishop-McCann Logo.jpg

BI WORLDWIDE

ConferenceDirect 

Creative Group Inc.

CG(r)%20stacked_with%20tag[1].png

CWT Meetings & Events

Enterprise Events Group

Fox World Travel

George P. Johnson Experience Marketing

ITA Group Inc.

ITA_Logo_RGB.jpg

Maritz Global Events

MaritzGlobalEvents_logo.jpg

McVeigh Global Meetings & Events

MGME Logo.jpg

Meeting Alliance

Meeting Expectations

ME_19_Logo_CMYK.jpg

Meetings & Incentives Worldwide Inc.

MotivAction

Omega Meetings & Incentives

One10

LinkedIn Logo.jpg

SDI Meetings & Incentives

SDI_1Globe_2C_No Shadow.jpg

Travel and Transport Meetings and Events

TravelTransport_ME_RGB_2X2.jpg

Unbridled

World Travel Inc.

 

