Travel and Transport: 2020 CMI 25

Travel and Transport

Meetings and Events

Omaha, Neb.

Corporate meetings in 2019: 1,327

Incentive travel programs in 2019: 41

Top customer markets: insurance/financial services, entertainment/fashion, business services

The Latest

❚ Travel and Transport launched a traveler-focused Covid-19 resource center with supplier policy updates, state-by-state restrictions, and health and wellness information.

❚ The company published an e-book, The Ultimate Guide: When Travel Returns, to help corporate travel and meeting managers think through their pandemic and post-pandemic policies.

❚ The company completed a brand relaunch in February 2020, launching a new logo and online look.

❚ In September 2019, Travel and Transport received the Better Business Bureau Silver Award of Distinction recognizing ethical business practices.

❚ The company is creating a non-profit, corporate matching program to enable its employee-owners to donate to their fellow Travel and Transport team members during times of need.

❚ T&T is a long-time member of Radius Travel, a network of more than 100 independent corporate travel and meeting agencies.

Leadership

Kevin O’Malley , CEO and Chairman

Tim Fleming, President and COO

More Stats

Full-time employees: 1,360

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2019: 97,818

Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 16%

Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 9%