Skip navigation
Menu
CMI 25
Corporate Meetings & Events

Travel and Transport: 2020 CMI 25

TravelTransport_ME_RGB_2X2.jpg
 

Travel and Transport
Meetings and Events

Omaha, Neb.

travelandtransport.com

 
Corporate meetings in 2019: 1,327
Incentive travel programs in 2019: 41
Top customer markets: insurance/financial services, entertainment/fashion, business services
 

The Latest

❚ Travel and Transport launched a traveler-focused Covid-19 resource center with supplier policy updates, state-by-state restrictions, and health and wellness information. 
❚ The company published an e-book, The Ultimate Guide: When Travel Returns, to help corporate travel and meeting managers think through their pandemic and post-pandemic policies.  
❚ The company completed a brand relaunch in February 2020, launching a new logo and online look.
❚ In September 2019, Travel and Transport received the Better Business Bureau Silver Award of Distinction recognizing ethical business practices. 
❚ The company is creating a non-profit, corporate matching program to enable its employee-owners to donate to their fellow Travel and Transport team members during times of need.
❚ T&T is a long-time member of Radius Travel, a network of more than 100 independent corporate travel and meeting agencies.
 

Leadership 

KMO IMG_6021_Retouched.jpg
Kevin O’Malley, CEO and Chairman
Tim Fleming, President and COO
 
 

More Stats

Full-time employees: 1,360 
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2019: 97,818
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 16%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 9%
 

Links

 

Back to the full 2020 CMI 25 list.

 

Start Slideshow
TAGS: Corporate Toolbox
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
SDI-Banquet.jpg
SDI Meetings & Incentives: 2020 CMI 25
Sep 10, 2020
Imagination_Ford_NextGenSYNC_4.jpg
Is the Green Screen the Future of Online Events?
Sep 10, 2020
World Travel Inc. : 2020 CMI 25
Sep 09, 2020
LeadImage_September.jpg
The 2020 CMI 25: Top Meeting and Incentive Companies
Sep 08, 2020