Travel and Transport: 2020 CMI 25

Travel and Transport
Meetings and Events
Omaha, Neb.
travelandtransport.com
Corporate meetings in 2019: 1,327
Incentive travel programs in 2019: 41
Top customer markets: insurance/financial services, entertainment/fashion, business services
The Latest
❚ Travel and Transport launched a traveler-focused Covid-19 resource center with supplier policy updates, state-by-state restrictions, and health and wellness information.
❚ The company published an e-book, The Ultimate Guide: When Travel Returns, to help corporate travel and meeting managers think through their pandemic and post-pandemic policies.
❚ The company completed a brand relaunch in February 2020, launching a new logo and online look.
❚ In September 2019, Travel and Transport received the Better Business Bureau Silver Award of Distinction recognizing ethical business practices.
❚ The company is creating a non-profit, corporate matching program to enable its employee-owners to donate to their fellow Travel and Transport team members during times of need.
❚ T&T is a long-time member of Radius Travel, a network of more than 100 independent corporate travel and meeting agencies.
Leadership
Kevin O’Malley, CEO and Chairman
Tim Fleming, President and COO
More Stats
Full-time employees: 1,360
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2019: 97,818
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 16%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 9%
Links
Back to the full 2020 CMI 25 list.
0 comments
Hide comments