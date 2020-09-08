Skip navigation
Menu
CMI 25
Corporate Meetings & Events

MotivAction, an Augeo Company: 2020 CMI 25

MotivAction, an Augeo Company

Minneapolis

motivaction.com

 
Corporate meetings in 2019: 160
Incentive travel programs in 2019: 190
Top customer markets: healthcare/medical, telecommunications, manufacturing
 

The Latest

❚ MotivAction was acquired by employee engagement firm Augeo in September 2019. 
❚ In the past year, the company has developed a new company website, added 15 new clients, launched a new customer loyalty platform for a heavy equipment manufacturer, and opened new offices in Orange County, Calif.
❚ The company held its seventh-annual client forum at IMEX America 2019, drawing more than 50 clients and guests for a series of educational sessions. Speakers included Michael Dominguez, president and CEO of Associated Luxury Hotels International, and motivational author Kyle Maynard.
❚ MotivAction introduced more than 20 enhancements to its proprietary Encore engagement technology this year. The platform was the first to receive ISO 10018 certification for enterprise engagement technology.
 

Leadership 

Joseph Keller, President Enterprise Engagement
David Kristal, CEO
 

More Stats

Full-time employees: 232
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2019: 143,179
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 30%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 78%
 

Back to the full 2020 CMI 25 list.

 

TAGS: Corporate Toolbox
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Citrix Synergy.jpg
One10 : 2020 CMI 25
Sep 10, 2020
SDI-Banquet.jpg
SDI Meetings & Incentives: 2020 CMI 25
Sep 10, 2020
Travel and Transport: 2020 CMI 25
Sep 10, 2020
Imagination_Ford_NextGenSYNC_4.jpg
Is the Green Screen the Future of Online Events?
Sep 10, 2020