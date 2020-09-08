MotivAction, an Augeo Company: 2020 CMI 25

MotivAction, an Augeo Company

Minneapolis

Corporate meetings in 2019: 160

Incentive travel programs in 2019: 190

Top customer markets: healthcare/medical, telecommunications, manufacturing

The Latest

❚ MotivAction was acquired by employee engagement firm Augeo in September 2019.

❚ In the past year, the company has developed a new company website, added 15 new clients, launched a new customer loyalty platform for a heavy equipment manufacturer, and opened new offices in Orange County, Calif.

❚ The company held its seventh-annual client forum at IMEX America 2019, drawing more than 50 clients and guests for a series of educational sessions. Speakers included Michael Dominguez, president and CEO of Associated Luxury Hotels International, and motivational author Kyle Maynard.

❚ MotivAction introduced more than 20 enhancements to its proprietary Encore engagement technology this year. The platform was the first to receive ISO 10018 certification for enterprise engagement technology.

Leadership

Joseph Keller, President Enterprise Engagement

David Kristal, CEO

More Stats

Full-time employees: 232

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2019: 143,179

Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 30%

Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 78%