Skip navigation
Menu
CMI 25
Corporate Meetings & Events

Omega Meetings & Incentives: 2020 CMI 25

Omega Meetings & Incentives

Fairfax, Va.

omegameetings.com 

 
Corporate meetings in 2019: 1,409
Incentive travel programs in 2019: 63
Top customer markets: aerospace/defense, manufacturing, insurance/financial 
 

The Latest

❚ In July, Omega World Travel was ranked the largest woman-owned company in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area by the Washington Business Journal. The company also received recognition from the publication in 2019, earning a spot on its list of the Top 20 Meeting and Event Planners in the Washington, D.C., area.
❚ Omega Meetings & Incentives continues to develop analytics software that can be merged with its meetings management software for better reporting.
❚ Omega has maintained its support for Junior Achievement and the World Affairs Council to support the education of disadvantaged students. 
❚ Omega World Travel, the parent company of Omega Meetings & Incentives, owns Cruise.com, which sells cruises via the Internet for individual, meeting, and incentive travel. 
 

Leadership 

Gloria Bohan, CEO and President
Goran Gligorovic, Executive Vice President
 

More Stats

Full-time employees: 33 (parent company Omega World Travel: 495)
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2019: 101,255
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 8%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 69%
 

Back to the full 2020 CMI 25 list.

 

TAGS: Corporate Toolbox
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
SDI-Banquet.jpg
SDI Meetings & Incentives: 2020 CMI 25
Sep 10, 2020
Travel and Transport: 2020 CMI 25
Sep 10, 2020
Imagination_Ford_NextGenSYNC_4.jpg
Is the Green Screen the Future of Online Events?
Sep 10, 2020
Unbridled : 2020 CMI 25
Sep 09, 2020