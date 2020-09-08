Omega Meetings & Incentives: 2020 CMI 25

Omega Meetings & Incentives
Fairfax, Va.
omegameetings.com
Corporate meetings in 2019: 1,409
Incentive travel programs in 2019: 63
Top customer markets: aerospace/defense, manufacturing, insurance/financial
The Latest
❚ In July, Omega World Travel was ranked the largest woman-owned company in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area by the Washington Business Journal. The company also received recognition from the publication in 2019, earning a spot on its list of the Top 20 Meeting and Event Planners in the Washington, D.C., area.
❚ Omega Meetings & Incentives continues to develop analytics software that can be merged with its meetings management software for better reporting.
❚ Omega has maintained its support for Junior Achievement and the World Affairs Council to support the education of disadvantaged students.
❚ Omega World Travel, the parent company of Omega Meetings & Incentives, owns Cruise.com, which sells cruises via the Internet for individual, meeting, and incentive travel.
Leadership
Gloria Bohan, CEO and President
Goran Gligorovic, Executive Vice President
More Stats
Full-time employees: 33 (parent company Omega World Travel: 495)
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2019: 101,255
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 8%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 69%
