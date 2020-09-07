BI WORLDWIDE: 2020 CMI 25

BI WORLDWIDE

Minneapolis

Corporate meetings in 2019: 201 Incentive travel programs in 2019: 256 Top customer markets: automotive, insurance/financial, manufacturing

The Latest

❚ To complement its individual reward travel services and Merchandise Marketplace, BIW launched an Experiences Marketplace, a points-based reward platform that includes 140,000 experiences (such as tours, tickets, and special events) in more than 20 categories.

❚ BIW’s meetings and shows team has won eight awards for its creative work in the past year, including four Communicator Awards and three MUSE Creative Awards. Its gold-level Muse award was for “Best B2B Event” for an automotive launch it produced for Kawasaki.

❚ BIW was again named one of the Top 150 Workplaces in Minnesota by the Star Tribune.

❚ Among the company’s community contributions are through Feed My Starving Children, Second Harvest, and Bridging, as well as blood drives. In BIW’s internal rewards platform (as well as the platforms it sells to clients) earned points can be redeemed to make a cash donation to selected charities.

Leadership

Larry Schoenecker, CEO

Paul Bergeron, Senior Vice President, BIW Events

More Stats

Full-time employees: 902

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2019: 257,000

Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 38%

Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 75%