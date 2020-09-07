Skip navigation
CMI 25
Corporate Meetings & Events

BI WORLDWIDE: 2020 CMI 25

BI WORLDWIDE

Minneapolis

biworldwide.com

 
Corporate meetings in 2019: 201
Incentive travel programs in 2019: 256
Top customer markets: automotive, insurance/financial, manufacturing

 

The Latest

❚ To complement its individual reward travel services and Merchandise Marketplace, BIW launched an Experiences Marketplace, a points-based reward platform that includes 140,000 experiences (such as tours, tickets, and special events) in more than 20 categories.
❚ BIW’s meetings and shows team has won eight awards for its creative work in the past year, including four Communicator Awards and three MUSE Creative Awards. Its gold-level Muse award was for “Best B2B Event” for an automotive launch it produced for Kawasaki.
❚ BIW was again named one of the Top 150 Workplaces in Minnesota by the Star Tribune.
❚ Among the company’s community contributions are through Feed My Starving Children, Second Harvest, and Bridging, as well as blood drives. In BIW’s internal rewards platform (as well as the platforms it sells to clients) earned points can be redeemed to make a cash donation to selected charities.
 

Leadership 

Larry Schoenecker, CEO 
Paul Bergeron, Senior Vice President, BIW Events
 

More Stats

Full-time employees: 902
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2019: 257,000
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 38%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 75%
 

Back to the full 2020 CMI 25 list.

