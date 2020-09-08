Skip navigation
CMI 25
Corporate Meetings & Events

Fox World Travel: 2020 CMI 25

Fox World Travel

Oshkosh, Wis.

Foxworldtravel.com

 
Corporate meetings in 2019: 696
Incentive travel programs in 2019: 21
Top customer markets: healthcare/medical, insurance/financial services, manufacturing
 

The Latest

❚ Fox added 39 new accounts in 2019 and ranked No. 39 on Deloitte’s Wisconsin 75, a list of the 75 largest private companies in Wisconsin, based on sales revenue. This marks the third time Fox has been featured on the Wisconsin 75 list. 
❚ In July 2019, Fox signed the ECPAT USA Code, promising to establish policies and procedures to help prevent human trafficking and child exploitation, including training associates on how to raise awareness of the crime among all its travelers.
❚ In July 2019, the company hired Kelly Chartré as vice president of marketing and made two key promotions. Mike Heck is now vice president of supplier solutions and Mia Beltran is director of customer service.
 

Leadership

Chip Juedes, CEO
David Juedes, Executive Chairman 
 

More Stats

Full-time employees: 299
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2019: 125,963
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 18%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 5%
 

Back to the full 2020 CMI 25 list.

TAGS: Corporate Toolbox
