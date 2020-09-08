Skip navigation
CMI 25
Corporate Meetings & Events

Meeting Expectations: 2020 CMI 25

TSC.JPG
ME_19_Logo_CMYK.jpg

Meeting Expectations

Atlanta

Meetingexpectations.com

 
Corporate meetings in 2019: 182
Incentive travel programs in 2019: 20
Top customer markets: healthcare/medical, computers/electronics, franchise
 
 

The Latest

❚ In 2019, Meeting Expectations rolled out a full company rebranding, including a new logo, tagline, and website, as well as a refreshed mission, vision, and set of core values. Among those core values are spread positivity, innovate,
and inspire.
❚ The company’s newest clients include Buffalo Wild Wings, Society of Geologists, Adobe, and the Colorado Society for Human Resource Management.
❚ Among other recognition, Meeting Expectations earned an Art of the Show Award for attendee-booth interaction at COLLABORATE 19: Technology & Applications Forum for the Oracle Community, from the International Association of Exhibitions and Events. 
❚ In 2019, the company reenergized it support for the community, lending volunteer hours to organizations such as Feeding America and Atlanta Urban Garden.
 

Leadership 

CHilgert_ME.jpg
Christine Hilgert, CMP, Senior Vice President
Jalene Bermudez, Founding Partner and President 
 
 

More Stats

Full-time employees: 90
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2019: 94,000
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 7%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 44%
 

Links

 

Back to the full 2020 CMI 25 list.

 

TAGS: Corporate Toolbox
