Meeting Expectations: 2020 CMI 25

Meeting Expectations

Atlanta

Corporate meetings in 2019: 182

Incentive travel programs in 2019: 20

Top customer markets: healthcare/medical, computers/electronics, franchise

The Latest

❚ In 2019, Meeting Expectations rolled out a full company rebranding, including a new logo, tagline, and website, as well as a refreshed mission, vision, and set of core values. Among those core values are spread positivity, innovate,

and inspire.

❚ The company’s newest clients include Buffalo Wild Wings, Society of Geologists, Adobe, and the Colorado Society for Human Resource Management.

❚ Among other recognition, Meeting Expectations earned an Art of the Show Award for attendee-booth interaction at COLLABORATE 19: Technology & Applications Forum for the Oracle Community, from the International Association of Exhibitions and Events.

❚ In 2019, the company reenergized it support for the community, lending volunteer hours to organizations such as Feeding America and Atlanta Urban Garden.

Leadership

Christine Hilgert , CMP, Senior Vice President

Jalene Bermudez, Founding Partner and President

More Stats

Full-time employees: 90

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2019: 94,000

Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 7%

Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 44%