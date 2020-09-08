Meeting Expectations: 2020 CMI 25

Meeting Expectations
Corporate meetings in 2019: 182
Incentive travel programs in 2019: 20
Top customer markets: healthcare/medical, computers/electronics, franchise
The Latest
❚ In 2019, Meeting Expectations rolled out a full company rebranding, including a new logo, tagline, and website, as well as a refreshed mission, vision, and set of core values. Among those core values are spread positivity, innovate,
and inspire.
❚ The company’s newest clients include Buffalo Wild Wings, Society of Geologists, Adobe, and the Colorado Society for Human Resource Management.
❚ Among other recognition, Meeting Expectations earned an Art of the Show Award for attendee-booth interaction at COLLABORATE 19: Technology & Applications Forum for the Oracle Community, from the International Association of Exhibitions and Events.
❚ In 2019, the company reenergized it support for the community, lending volunteer hours to organizations such as Feeding America and Atlanta Urban Garden.
Leadership
Christine Hilgert, CMP, Senior Vice President
Jalene Bermudez, Founding Partner and President
More Stats
Full-time employees: 90
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2019: 94,000
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 7%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 44%
