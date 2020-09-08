Skip navigation
CMI 25
Corporate Meetings & Events

Unbridled : 2020 CMI 25

Unbridled 

Denver, Colo.

unbridled.com

 
Corporate meetings in 2019: 379
Incentive travel programs in 2019: 24
Top customer markets: pharmaceutical, healthcare/medical, restaurants
 

The Latest

❚ Unbridled’s pivot to virtual meetings as a result of the coronavirus coincided with the opening of its Josephine Event Center—with a stage, multiple fixed cameras, an LED wall, and a lighting system—that serves as a venue for recording and broadcasting virtual content.
❚ The company is investing in digital tools that integrate with virtual platforms to create engaging experiences, including 3D modeling and motion graphics.
❚ Since the company’s founding, it has donated 20 percent of its profits to charitable causes. This year the company created a Covid-19 relief fund to assist those who have lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic. By late spring, the 2020 Assistance Fund had issued 52 grants for a total of over $133,000.
❚ Unbridled’s sister companies that serve the meetings and convention market include Unbridled Productions, Unbridled Travel, Unbridled Media (focused on video production), Unbridled Connect (sales and service calling), and Giftd (a corporate gifting agency).
 

Leadership 

Stan Bullis, President and Owner
Scott Lucius, Partner and Chief Commercial Officer
 

More Stats

Full-time employees: 161 
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2019: 95,684
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 6%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 96%
 

Back to the full 2020 CMI 25 list.

 

