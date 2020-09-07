Skip navigation
CMI 25
Corporate Meetings & Events

ConferenceDirect: 2020 CMI 25

ConferenceDirect

Folsom, Calif.

conferencedirect.com

 
Corporate meetings in 2019: 370
Incentive travel programs in 2019: 38
Top customer markets: telecommunications, computers/electronics, automotive 
 

The Latest

❚ Danielle Boyles joined ConferenceDirect in March as chief sales officer. She previously served as director of sales and marketing for the Hyatt Regency Seattle.
❚ The company closed its West Hollywood, Calif., office and moved its headquarters to Folsom, Calif. 
❚ ConferenceDirect has grown its core services beyond site selection and conference management to include registration and housing, mobile apps, strategic meetings management, and more. Most recently the company added virtual and hybrid meetings to its menu of services.
❚ ConferenceDirect is a member of the Meetings Mean Business Board of Directors.
❚ The company has created a new service, CD Caring and Connection, to give back to the meeting industry by raising awareness and supporting customers in key areas: combating human trafficking, diversity and inclusion, green meetings, healthy catered menu planning, corporate social responsibility, and wellness.
 

Leadership 

Brian D. Stevens, CEO
Jerry Horan, President & COO
 

More Stats

Full-time employees: 107
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2019: 155,539
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 7.7%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 35%
 

Back to the full 2020 CMI 25 list.

TAGS: Corporate Toolbox
